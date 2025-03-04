After dazzling for a couple of years with Newcastle United, Andy Cole earned the opportunity to join Manchester United in 1995 and, in doing so, he got to work with some of the best footballers on the planet. After moving to Old Trafford, the former striker was surrounded by elite talent and legends of the sport such as Roy Keane, Ryan Giggs, David Beckham and Eric Cantona.

It was a squad unlike any that the Englishman had ever been a part of before. With that said, not everyone managed to impress Cole and he recently revealed which player was the worst trainer he worked with during his stint with the Red Devils. During an appearance on Rio Ferdinand's YouTube channel, he revealed that the club introduced a yellow jersey which was awarded to the worst trainer every week at United and they would be forced to wear it until the next player was awarded it seven days later.

Cole then went on to reveal that one player in particular was forced to wear the jersey on a regular basis and was easily the worst trainer they had at the club at the time.

Andy Cole Named Gary Pallister the Worst Trainer

He spent nine years at Old Trafford

Speaking to Ferdinand, Cole shared how intense the training sessions were at United during his stint with the club and admitted the squad's elite mentality played a significant role in that. He then went on to admit that Gary Pallister was the worst trainer in the side and he'd regularly be on the receiving end of the infamous yellow jersey as a result.

"The intensity in training was mad. It was more intense than England training. The mentality of each player meant if you lost a training game you’d be vexed. We used to bring out the yellow jersey at the end of training for the worst player. "The worst player would get it and they had to wear it for the next week. Pally used to get it a lot."

His apparent lack of effort in training didn't harm Pallister's time in Manchester, though. The former defender was with the Red Devils from 1989 to 1998 and lifted a plethora of trophies during that time, including four Premier League titles. Interestingly, despite his poor record with the yellow jersey, Pallister wasn't considered the worst trainer at United during Sir Alex Ferguson's reign, according to the legendary Scottish manager himself.

Related Sir Alex Ferguson Named the Worst Trainer He Ever Coached Most players working under Fergie would be given the 'hairdryer treatment' for how lazy one of his students was in pre-season.

Ferguson, who was in charge of the club for 27 years, actually named Brian McClair as the worst trainer he had at Old Trafford over the course of his tenure.