When it comes to underrated Premier League strikers, there are very few who don't get the recognition they deserve, like Andy Cole. The former Newcastle and Manchester United man was goals personified, even going as far as to break a record for the most goals in a Premier League season during his first full campaign playing in the competition.

Having played alongside the likes of Alan Shearer, Michael Owen, and Teddy Sheringham in his career, there's no shortage of incredible finishers that Cole has been fortunate enough to line up with. However, the man himself revealed that there was one Englishman who stood out above everyone else for their ability to find the back of the net.

Robbie Fowler is the Greatest English Finisher Cole Has Ever Seen

The pair represented England together

Speaking during an interview with fellow Man United alumni Rio Ferdinand, Cole revealed that the greatest finisher he ever played alongside was ex-Liverpool and Manchester City frontman, Robbie Fowler. Fowler has long earned a reputation for being a top-class number nine who was clinical inside the penalty, but despite this glowing reputation, Cole explained why he was left in awe watching the Liverpudlian. (Skip to 43:12 on the following video).

"Oh, I loved Robbie, you know. Robbie is the best finisher I’ve seen. I’m honest. I’ve seen Robbie, obviously, then I’ve played with him, I’ve seen Robbie, [when] we used to go away with England, do some craziness. When you’re away with England, you go away and watch people. "I’m saying because left or right foot, head, brave - and I used to sit and watch him like, his left foot was a wand as well, and Robbie was one of the best finishers I’ve seen - English finisher."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Cole and Fowler played just three times together during their careers, twice with England and once for Manchester City.

Fowler finished his career with 162 Premier League goals from 379 appearances, but remains one of the best players to never list a trophy. He also retired having earned 26 caps for England, scoring seven times.