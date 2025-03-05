Manchester United summer signing Joshua Zirkzee has not enjoyed a swift start to life at Old Trafford, but Andy Mitten says he is encouraged by what he has seen from the Dutch striker.

The 23-year-old joined United from Serie A side Bologna last summer in a deal worth £36.5m and has so far scored five goals in 40 appearances for the Red Devils.

While he is yet to score in 2025 and has now gone 14 Premier League games without finding the net, Mitten suggests Zirkzee ‘brings something different’ to the team compared to any other United player.

He acknowledged that the Dutchman is playing in a struggling side with low confidence and backed him to improve in the coming months under Ruben Amorim.

Joshua Zirkzee Praised Despite Goalless Run

‘I'm encouraged by him’

Speaking on the Talk of the Devils podcast, Mitten said he is not giving up on Zirkzee just yet, having been impressed with some of his performances this season, particularly away at Liverpool:

“I do see bits where I'm encouraged by him, and yet I've read some commentaries this morning, one in a major tabloid paper saying he is one of the worst players to ever play for Manchester United. “And I thought I just read that, and I bristled a little bit. Well, he is in his first season in England, he's still a young lad. He's had good games, he's had bad games, but he brings something different to that team to any other player. “I like the fact that the fans have really got behind him, from the low at home to Newcastle to a high of fans singing his name at Liverpool away. “And if you play well at Liverpool away, and he has played well in some matches, and I'm not giving up on Joshua Zirkzee just yet, not at all. “I quite enjoy some of his movements and some of his flicks, but he's playing in a struggling team where confidence is low.”

Zirkzee last scored for United in their FA Cup fourth-round 2-1 win over Leicester, while his last Premier League goal came on December 1 against Everton.

The 23-year-old netted 12 goals and provided six assists last season at Bologna, and finished joint-15th among Serie A top-scorers.

Man United are expected to address their striker concerns this summer, with a new first-choice centre-forward on Amorim’s agenda.

While a move for Sporting Lisbon’s Viktor Gyokeres remains difficult, Ipswich Town’s Liam Delap could emerge as an option, having been scouted by United this season.

Joshua Zirkzee's Man United Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 27 Goals 3 Assists 1 Expected goals 3.8 Minutes played 1,154

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 05-03-25.