Manchester United stakeholder Joel Glazer spoke directly to fans of the club recently, amidst the chaos of Erik ten Hag's reign at Old Trafford, with the Dutch manager garnering 'very, very little' support from the Red Devils faithful, according to journalist Andy Mitten.

United have endured a dismal start to the new season, having accumulated just eight points from their opening seven Premier League games, a return that leaves them in 14th heading into the international break. Pressure on Ten Hag is inevitably growing, with some reports suggesting he has until December to reverse his side's fortunes, otherwise he'll lose his job.

Mitten has suggested that the manager's time in the dugout in the north-west could be nearing its end as public support begins to waver. The journalist has also revealed that Glazer, who still owns a stake in the club, has communicated face-to-face with United fans over the chaotic situation that is unfolding in Manchester.

Glazer Spoke to United Fans

The much maligned Glazer family opted to sell a large portion of their majority stake in Manchester United back in February, with Sir Jim Ratclife purchasing a 27.7% share, which will rise to 28.9% in December of this year, after a follow-up investment of £79.2 million from Ratcliffe. Heavily criticised for their running of the football club, the Glazers have been lambasted for their lack of communication with the United fanbase in the past.

However, in atypical fashion, The Athletic's Mitten has revealed that Joel Glazer engaged in conversations with Red Devils supporters, addressing some of the issues surrounding the club and Ten Hag, and stressed the significance of such talks. Speaking on the Talk of the Devils podcast, the reporter said:

"I think you're right, Laurie, about Joel Glazer. That is the first time he has sat face-to-face with with Manchester United fans, because he called in on Zoom last time. So that is significant, and what's happening now, I mean, I feel like my anger came across in the podcast a week ago. I think I've gone through that stage now. I wouldn't say that I'm resigned, but I didn't expect United to win at Villa. But then the game starts, and you go on, go on, and it's not a bad result, 0-0 against Aston Villa. But, it's under this huge cloud at the moment of a really poor start to the season, poor results, uncertainty around the manager. The fans, I think there's very, very little support for Erik ten Hag.

Ten Hag's Record as Manchester United Manager Matches Managed 125 Wins 71 Draws 19 Losses 35 Win Percentage 56.8%

Ratcliffe Will Definitely Make Ten Hag Sack Decsion

The owner won't shy away from it

With support for the head coach seemingly vanishing, it would appear a matter of time before Ten Hag is given his marching orders. Speculation suggesting that chief executive Omar Berrada and sporting director Dan Ashworth would be left to make the decision regarding the former Ajax's boss' future is said to be wide of the mark, with Ratcliffe himself understood to be keen on taking full control over the potential sacking.

This speculation was prompted by the billionaire asserting to the BBC that the decision was 'not his call', although the Athletic journalist Laurie Whithall has dispelled this by claiming that he will play a significant role in determining Ten Hag's position.

