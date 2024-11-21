Ruben Amorim’s staff at Manchester United have ‘really impressed’ on their first days at Carrington after joining the Premier League giants from Sporting Lisbon, journalist Andy Mitten has revealed.

Amorim took five familiar faces from Portugal to support his start to life at Old Trafford, and it seems the new members of staff have left a good early impression on Man United players.

Mitten, speaking on the Talk of the Devils podcast, revealed that ‘there will be a huge amount of support’ for Amorim’s new staff, but pointed to the importance of getting positive results early on to maintain trust:

“One source told me that the new staff are really impressive, lovely guys. There will be a huge amount of support for them, but it is important to get off to a good start. “Those early games are really, really important, because if results are not good, those people will experience scrutiny, especially the manager, that they have never had in their lives before, and we've seen how it is eaten away at some of the most experienced managers in world football. “That will be avoided if the team start well, or are perceived to start well.”

Man United confirmed five new members of Amorim’s staff last week, with Carlos Fernandes joining as assistant head coach, while Adelio Candido and Emanuel Ferro came in as first-team coaches.

Jorge Vital took up the role of first-team goalkeeper coach, and Paulo Barreira arrived as physical performance coach, while a sixth addition from Sporting is also expected.

According to Manchester Evening News, analyst Eduardo Rosalino will join the backroom team as soon as his visa is approved.

The 39-year-old is subject to a different visa process than the one Amorim and his team of coaches went through, and United are still waiting for the paperwork to be signed off before Rosalino can begin work at the club.

Amorim took training at Carrington for the first time on Monday and introduced his favoured 3-4-3 formation right from the get-go, with United fans spotting several first-team players undertaking their new roles already.

The 39-year-old will speak to the press for the first time as Man United boss on Friday, before taking on his first Premier League test away at Ipswich Town on Sunday.

Manchester United's Next Five Fixtures Sun, 24 Nov Ipswich Town v Manchester United Premier League Thu, 28 Nov Manchester United v Bodo/Glimt Europa League Sun, 1 Dec Manchester United v Everton Premier League Wed, 4 Dec Arsenal v Manchester United Premier League Sat, 7 Dec Manchester United v Nottingham Forest Premier League

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 21-11-24.