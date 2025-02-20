Manchester United could opt for a move for Benjamin Sesko in the summer transfer window, having had him on their shortlist before the start of the current campaign - and journalist Andy Mitten has claimed that the RB Leipzig star has been their number one target in the past, as the Red Devils look for new men to come in and put an end to their goalscoring woes.

United have had rotten luck in front of goal this season, with only Everton and the Premier League's bottom three having scored less than Ruben Amorim's men so far in the top-flight. A lot of that comes down to Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee's struggles in front of goal, with their only two recognised strikers having a tally of just five between them in the division this season - and although a move for Sesko hasn't been highly mooted just yet, it could see them return for a former target - with Mitten stating that the starlet has been top of their shortlist in the past.

Mitten: Sesko Has Been 'Top of Man Utd Tree' in the Past

The striker has been in fine form for Leipzig since his move

Speaking on the Talk of the Devils podcast, Mitten claimed that United see the Leipzig striker as a 'high quality' and 'long-term' target should they look to sign him in the future - and although Mitten states that it's unknown as to how attainable he is, he's certainly someone who is on their minds for the long-term.

Benjamin Sesko's Bundesliga statistics - RB Leipzig squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 21 =2nd Goals 9 1st Aerial Duels Won Per Game 2 3rd Dribbles Per Game 1.1 3rd Shots Per Game 1.7 4th Match rating 6.89 =5th

The respected journalist and podcast host said on Wednesday:

"He has been Manchester United's top target in the past, the number one. So I mentioned a shortlist - this is someone who is seen as a high quality, long-term option for Manchester United. "United have looked at what his probable fee would be. Is the player attainable? I don't have any current information, because that's the stuff which is most closely guarded as to whether Manchester United want Benjamin Sesko. "But he's certainly been, in the past, right at the very top of the tree."

Sesko joined Leipzig at the start of last season, and has racked up a respectable tally of 23 Bundesliga goals in just 52 appearances for Marco Rose's men, which is a great tally for a 21-year-old striker.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Benjamin Sesko has 16 goals in 39 caps for Slovenia.

His adaptability to the Premier League remains unknown, but with other clubs such as Arsenal and Chelsea previously being linked with a £55million move, it would be a fair coup for the Old Trafford side.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 20-02-25.

Related Exclusive: Amorim's Man Utd Transfer Budget Could be Boosted by £27m Deal Manchester United may claim a significant cash injection as Mason Greenwood is gaining widespread interest due to his form at Marseille

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.