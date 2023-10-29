Highlights Ngannou's performance against Fury in his first-ever boxing match was shocking and impressive, with many believing he should have won.

The close contest between the inexperienced Ngannou and boxing champion Fury is seen as a damning indictment and an embarrassing moment for the sport.

Despite Fury's victory, the focus is on Ngannou's incredible performance, making him the true winner of the evening and overshadowing Fury.

The highly-anticipated boxing match between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou finally arrived this weekend, and it's safe to say it didn't disappoint. While many believed the result was a foregone conclusion, with the Gypsy King a huge favourite heading into the clash, it was actually much closer than expected and the former UFC Heavyweight Champion gave it as good as he got.

Considering the bout was Ngannou's very first in a boxing ring, it's shocking that he managed to push one of the greatest heavyweight fighters of all time as far as he did, with many even believing he should have had his arm raised when all was said and done. In recent years, we've seen numerous mixed martial artists venture into the world of boxing for what has become known as crossover fights. Conor McGregor kicked the trend off when he fought Floyd Mayweather. The likes of Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren have also given it a go, but very, very few have had the success that Ngannou did against Fury.

READ MORE: Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou official judges' scorecards released

The inexperienced fighter pushing the heavyweight champion in the manner in which he did was shocking, and it's led to many claiming the match was a damning indictment for boxing and possibly a new low for the sport which has seen a fair few in recent years. Even athletes from other sports weren't impressed and former Wimbledon champion, Sir Andy Murray, had a brutal take.

Murray speaks out

Ahead of the fight, Fury had compared it to if a table tennis champion faced off against Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon, he may be skilled in his own field, but he was stepping into a different game altogether. It was no surprise then, that after Ngannou fared much better than anyone thought, a tennis player in Murray, spoke out.

Taking to social media, the former Wimbledon winner shared his opinion and, like Fury, compared the situation to tennis, saying: "How many points would the world no1 squash player win vs the world number 1 tennis player in a tennis match and vice versa? I'm thinking close to zero for both….bad look for boxing."

Murray has a point, having Fury win a razor-close decision against a boxing novice like Ngannou is bad enough, but considering how many actually think the Cameroonian won the bout, it's a very bad look for the sport. This isn't just any heavyweight boxer, but one of the best ever. What should have been a straightforward victory, was far from it.

Ngannou impresses on his debut

Heading into the bout, Ngannou was a huge underdog, but it became apparently pretty early in the contest that he was going to fare much better than anyone anticipated. He looked like a natural in the squared circle and for large parts of the contest, had the better of Fury. The former UFC man even dropped the Gypsy King with a brutal hook in the third round.

It was a moment that shocked the world, and from there, he held himself brilliantly. He took the fight to Fury and by the time the bell rang to bring the fight to an end, many thought we were about to see the biggest upset in boxing history. That wasn't to be, though, as the judges ruled in Fury's favour, but considering how many fans believed Ngannou deserved the victory, he's the true winner of the evening.

No one is talking about Fury in the aftermath but of Francis and his incredible performance. Considering he had never boxed before, the performance as a whole was almost certainly a bad look for the sport and an embarrassing evening for it. Check out the table below to see how the judges scored the fight.