Scottish tennis icon Andy Murray once named Brazilian icon Ronaldinho as his favourite athlete from when he was growing up.

Murray has worked as a tennis coach since announcing his retirement as a player in August 2024. During his professional career, which began in 2005, Murray won 46 ATP Tour-Level titles, with three of those being majors. Murray won the US Open in 2012 but most famously, lifted two Wimbledon Championships in 2013 and 2016 respectively, becoming the first Brit since Fred Perry in 1936 to win the prestigious competition.

Murray has long held an interest in football, having been a lifelong fan of Hibernian in Scottish football – his grandfather, Roy Erskine, represented them in the 1950s. Murray was in fact scouted by Rangers as a youngster, who asked him to sign for them and join their academy when he was in his teens.

Instead, Murray chose to focus on tennis, declining Rangers’ offer and moving to Barcelona at 15 years old to train for 18 months. It was a decision that, based on his accomplishments and lasting legacy, certainly paid dividends over the years. This choice, however, never meant that Murray stopped enjoying football.

In fact, the Scot once took to social media to reveal just how fond he was of one player in particular.

Murray a Fan of Ronaldinho

He used to love watching the “genius” at Barcelona

Murray’s move to Spain coincided with Barcelona’s decision to sign Ronaldinho from Paris Saint-Germain, who played in France between 2001 and 2003 before the move. During his five years in Catalonia, Ronaldinho only furthered his reputation and became known as one of the game’s greatest ever players.

Ronaldinho’s brilliance was something that clearly rubbed off on Murray. Back in 2023, the Scot professed his love for the Brazilian on X, formerly known as Twitter, when he interacted with a video of the playmaker showing off his skills. Murray stated, as per the Scottish Sun.

“(Ronaldinho was) my favourite athlete growing up when I moved to Barcelona to train at 15, I got the chance to watch him live a bunch of times. Absolute genius. Always smiling. I’d arrive early at the stadium just to watch him warm up, as he’d be doing ridiculous skills and tricks like in the video.”

Ronaldinho Stats at Barcelona Appearances 207 Goals 94 Assists 69 Minutes Played 17,338'

Ronaldinho moved to Barcelona at a time where the club were down on their luck, particularly when compared to the lofty standards they had set themselves in the past. The Brazilian, however, was a catalyst in Barca’s resurgence, with Ronaldinho firing them to two La Liga titles and a Champions League within his first three years at the club.

Such an accomplishment saw Ronaldinho given the 2005 Ballon d’Or, a justified reward for the form that he displayed. The playmaker made 207 appearances for Barca between 2003 and 2008, notching 94 goals and 69 assists in that time, before departing the club for AC Milan.

