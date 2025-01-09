Andy Murray has revealed his immediate reaction at 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic asking him to be his coach for the upcoming Australian Open. Murray, who retired from playing following the 2024 Paris Olympics, joined up with his long-term rival in November in a move which surprised many - including the Scot himself.

The 37-year-old has been in the Serbian's corner at Melbourne Park this week, helping prepare him for the first Grand Slam of the year, which kicks off on Sunday. Preparations kicked into gear on Thursday as the Serbian hero faced off against Alexander Zverev in an exhibition match which proved to be far from straightforward for the former world number one. Despite it seeming that Djokovic may lose the contest at several points throughout, the Serbian would eventually come out on top, winning 7-6.

Following the match, Murray, Djokovic and Zverev all sat down for a chat where the Brit revealed his humorous response to Novak first asking him to come on board as his coach. Speaking to fans inside the Rod Laver Arena, Murray revealed his initial surprise at the offer, saying "I was shocked, I was obviously not expecting that when he called."