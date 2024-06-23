Highlights Andy Murray will miss Wimbledon due to spinal surgery after sustaining an injury at Queen's.

The surgery for a spinal cyst will sideline the three-time Grand Slam winner for six weeks.

Murray's participation in the Olympics is now in doubt as well, as he may not recover in time to compete.

Andy Murray will not be competing at Wimbledon this year, it has been revealed, after the British tennis sensation underwent spinal surgery. The 37-year-old sustained an injury while competing at Queen's earlier in the week, the pre-Wimbledon grass court tournament.

Murray was taking on Jordan Thompson in the second round, but didn't make it out of the first set after feeling discomfort in his back. It wasn't just his back that was causing him issues, however, as he was said to be numb in his right leg even before taking to the court for the match.

The three-time Grand Slam winner underwent scans following his withdrawal, and then it was decided that he would need surgery on the problem, later diagnosed as a spinal cyst, which took place on Sunday, the 23rd of June.

Murray will now spend six weeks recovering from the surgery, it is believed, which means he won't be able to compete in Wimbledon, which starts on the 1st of July. The 2024 edition was likely to be the Scot's last, as retirement edges ever closer for the veteran, but it looks like we may never see him take to the famous Centre Court ever again, with this latest injury setback possibly ending his career altogether.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Andy Murray has won 738 matches at Wimbledon, losing just 261.

Andy Murray Could Miss Olympics

It's just not Wimbledon, however, that Murray could miss, as he now becomes a huge doubt for the Olympic Games in Paris as well, which starts later on in July. Tennis will start in France on the 27th of July, and after picking up gold at London 2012 and Rio 2016, the International Tennis Federation awarded Murray a place on the team. The Scot was nominated to play singles and men's doubles with Dan Evans, but it's now looking more and more likely that Team GB will need to find a replacement.

The ATP have recently tweeted the following about Murray and his withdrawal from Wimbledon: "After an operation on a spinal cyst, Andy Murray is sadly out of Wimbledon. Rest up and recover Andy, we'll miss seeing you there."

What Andy Murray Said After Picking up Injury

Murray, as of writing this article, hasn't spoken about missing the tournament, but after picking up the injury midweek at Queen's, he said the following: "During my pre-match warm-up I was pretty uncomfortable, and then I walked up the stairs, just before going on the court, I didn't have the normal strength in my right leg. It was not a usual feeling.

"Then the first two balls I hit in the warm-up, my right leg, it was, like, so uncoordinated. I had no coordination. Then, yeah, my right leg just was not working properly. In hindsight, I wish I hadn't gone on there because it was pretty awkward for everyone.

"There is nothing I could do, and then there is part of you that wants to go out there and see if it gets better, you know, and maybe feel better with a bit of treatment or something, but that wasn't the case."