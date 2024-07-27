Highlights Tennis legend Andy Murray will compete for the final time in his career at the Paris Olympics.

The 37-year-old is not fit enough to participate in the singles due to injury, but will play in the doubles event.

One fan took a savage swipe at Murray as he stood in the pouring rain during the Olympic opening ceremony.

The opening ceremony for the Paris Olympics was not the sunny, summery affair that the planners would have hoped it might be. With rain bucketing down on the Parisian boulevards, all involved got soaked - including British tennis legend, Andy Murray.

The 37-year-old will line up as part of Team GB to compete for the final time on a professional court. The two-time Olympic champion confirmed that he would be ending his career in Paris earlier this week, with injuries having taken their toll on him in recent years.

As part of the surgeries to help deal with those injuries, Murray now walks around with a fair bit of metal in his body - and this was something that one fan cheekily pointed out as they caught a glimpse of Murray in the pouring rain in Paris. Taking the swipe in great sprit, though, the tennis star reposted the message on social media for his followers to enjoy.

Fan Joked Andy Murray "Might Rust" as Tennis Legend Braved Pouring Rain at the Olympic Opening Ceremony

Murray won Olympic Gold in 2012 and 2016

"If they leave Andy Murray out in the rain any longer, he’ll start rusting."

Renowned for his sense of humour on the ATP tour, Murray took the comment in his stride ahead of his last dance on the court in the French capital. If nothing else, the Scot seems determined to enjoy his final few days as a professional.

“Competing for Britain has been by far the most memorable weeks of my career and I’m extremely proud to get to do it one final time,” commented Murray on taking part in his final tournament. He won gold at both the 2012 and 2016 Olympics, with the former being a precursor to his historic victory at Wimbledon the year after.

Murray has already pulled out of the singles competition, though, so will only be able to compete alongside Dan Evans in his final professional appearance. He was forced to abandon his hopes of a Wimbledon farewell after his playing partner Emma Raducanu decided to withdraw from their doubles partnership to pursue her individual tournament hopes.

While Murray is far from in his prime, he is still 20 years younger than the oldest member of Team GB: Carl Hester, who is competing at his seventh Olympic Games in the equestrian event at the age of 57, per The Independent.

Murray and Evans will need to produce something special to medal in the doubles, but Murray is a rare example of sentiment being put above accolades by the Team GB selectors. The former champion is sure to receive a huge welcome wherever he appears, even if he has been the subject of a joke or two on social media.