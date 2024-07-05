Highlights Andy Murray and his brother Jamie played their final match together at Wimbledon, losing in the men's doubles.

Tournament organisers put together a full-length tribute video, featuring cameos from several tennis legends.

This year's Wimbledon will be Murray's last as a player.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray was given an emotional send-off appearing on Centre Court at the All England Club for what could be the last time.

The Scotsman played alongside his brother, Jamie in the men’s doubles. The pair may have lost on the court (7-6, 6-4 to Australian duo John Peers and Rinky Hijikatabut), but they captured the hearts of the spectators who roared them on as evening drew in at SW19.

Murray, a two-time singles champion, pulled out of the singles tournament at the All England Club due to a recent back surgery, but fought hard to get fit to play a farewell match alongside Jamie. When asked about the opportunity to play with his brother for the final time, Andy said:

"It was obviously very special to play with Jamie, we've not had the chance to do it before, It was a race against time to get out here and physically it wasn't easy but I'm glad we were able to do it one time together."

Following their loss, a video montage of Murray’s career was shown on Centre Court’s screen, featuring messages from the likes of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. After the moment of appreciation for his achievements, Murray was pictured in tears as rapturous applause filled the court.

Wimbledon Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Andy Murray on Centre Court

Murray looks to have played his last month on the iconic grass

After the montage, Murray commented: "It feels like a good ending to me. Whether I deserve it or not, I don't know. But they did a really, really good job."

A short ceremony occurred following the video, hosted by Wimbledon stalwart Sue Barker, who was tearful throughout. Rather than starting with a question about Murray’s victories at Wimbledon, Barker instead began with a reference to his loss to Roger Federer in 2012.

Murray admitted that his tearful interview after the loss was "an important moment" in his career. Likely using that defeat as inspiration, he returned to Wimbledon to defeat Federer in the Olympic final to clinch a gold medal later that year.

The three-time Grand Slam winner admitted he would love to continue his career beyond the end of the current year, but could no longer compete at the level he wanted to.

"It is hard because I want to keep playing, but I can't. Physically it's too tough now. I want to play forever. I love the sport."

His family were not the only ones courtside, as superstars like Djokovic, Martina Navratilova and John McEnroe watched the celebrations as Murray’s illustrious Wimbledon career was celebrated.

Murray’s farewell is particularly emotional because the All England Club housed his most iconic victories, with wins in 2013 and 2016. His victory in 2013 made him the first British man in 77 years to hoist the trophy, cementing him among the greats of the sport.

The Scot needed back surgery in order to make an appearance at the tournament. Having gone under the knife on the 22nd of June, it was an extremely tight schedule to get Murray ready for the championships in any capacity. Playing a five-set singles match was deemed too much, hence the decision to bid farewell to Wimbledon alongside his brother in the doubles.

Per The Mirror, Murray is scheduled to play in the mixed doubles on Saturday alongside Emma Raducanu, although it is unclear if their match will take place on Centre Court. At the conclusion of the mixed doubles competition, Murray's illustrious Wimbledon career will be over. His impact on the tournament will live on for generations to come.