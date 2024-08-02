Highlights Sir Andy Murray showed off his amusing humour just moments after his tennis career came to an end.

Murray and Dan Evans were defeated 6-2, 6-4 in the quarter-finals of the men’s doubles competition by Team USA.

During his career, the Scot won 739 of his 1,001 matches on the ATP Tour and won $64,677,584 in prize money.

Sir Andy Murray showed off his amusing sense of humour just moments after his sensational tennis career came to an end on Thursday night.

The two-time Olympic champion revealed that he ended his career as a happy man because he retired from the sport on his own terms at the Paris Olympics.

Ahead of the Games, Murray - who was recently named in the top 10 UK athletes of the 21st Century - announced that he would retire from the sport following the completion of the event at Paris 2024. Murray and Dan Evans were defeated 6-2, 6-4 in the quarter-finals of the men’s doubles competition by the third seeds, Tommy Paul and Taylor Fritz of the United States.

“It felt good,” Murray said. “I knew that moment was coming for the last few months. If it didn’t happen today, that was going to be in a couple of days’ time and I was ready for it. Obviously I was emotional because it’s the last time I will play a competitive match. But I am genuinely happy just now. I’m happy with how it’s finished.

“I’m glad that I got to go out here at the Olympics and finish on my terms, because at times in the last few years, that wasn’t a certainty. And even a few months ago, I was told when I first went to have my scan of my back and the issue that I had with it, I was told that I wouldn’t be playing at the Olympics and I wouldn’t be playing at Wimbledon.

“So I feel also lucky that I got that opportunity to play here and have some great matches, create amazing memories and, yeah, I feel good.”

Murray's Glittering Career in the Sport of Tennis

The Brit has enjoyed great success throughout his career

After suffering an agonising defeat to Roger Federer at Wimbledon in 2012, Murray became the first player since Ivan Lendl to lose his first four Grand Slam finals. Rather than letting the defeat get to him, the Brit came back and played some of the best tennis of his career.

Just weeks later, he beat Federer in straight sets and claimed Olympic gold at London 2012. From there, it'd only get better for Murray. He won his first Grand Slam that year at the US Open, defeating Djokovic in five sets over five hours. The Scot followed that up by returning to Wimbledon in 2013 and beating Djokovic again in the final. In doing so, he became the first British man in 77 to pick up the famous trophy.

He went on to win Wimbledon again in 2016 - beating Milos Raonic - as well as defending his Olympic title at Rio 2016. In those few years, it saw him become Sir Andy Murray, and he was rewarded for his career triumphs with three BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards between 2013 and 2016.

The last few years have seen Murray deal with several brutal injuries. This year's Wimbledon was Murray's last as a player, and he was given an emotional send-off appearing on Centre Court at the All England Club.

In an era shared with Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, Murray won 46 singles titles. He beat a member of that dangerous trio on 29 occasions. He won 739 of his 1,001 matches on the ATP Tour and won $64,677,584 in prize money.

Andy Murray's Grand Slam singles results Australian Open F (2010, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2016) French Open F (2016) Wimbledon W (2013, 2016) US Open W (2012)

The Brit's Amusing Social Media Post

It looks like he's not missing the sport at all

After his match on Thursday night, the 37-year-old was visibly emotional as he waved to fans at Court Suzanne Lenglen, before leaving the tennis court for the final time.

That said, just moments after, he took to social media app X - formerly known as Twitter - to joke about it all. "Never even liked tennis anyway," posted Murray.

Fans who follow the Scot on X will notice that he's also changed his bio on the platform to: "I played tennis."

With retirement on his mind throughout the Games in Paris, Murray admitted he's now ready for the next stage of his life. Speaking to BBC Sport following the loss, he said: "I have been ready for this moment for the last few months since I had the operation on my back - I knew it was the right time and I feel lucky to come and compete here.

"I am grateful to Dan Evans for putting in the effort he did to give us a good chance to having a great run. I am looking forward to stopping now.

"I gave as much as I could to the sport and I love competing in the Olympic Games. These weeks are so special and I will definitely miss them – I have done everything I could to prepare for this event.

"It would have been a fairytale ending to win a medal, but it wasn’t to be. Proud to be a part of Team GB and I will miss it."