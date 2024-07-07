Highlights Judy Murray, the mother of Andy, has had to make her Twitter account private following backlash from her tweet about Emma Raducanu.

Judy was not impressed with Raducanu withdrawing from mixed doubles, where she was set to team with Andy Murray, who would've been making his final appearance at Wimbledon.

However, due to injury, Raducanu scrapped the doubles in order to focus on her singles tournament instead.

As British tennis legend Andy Murray reaches the twilight of his career, his Wimbledon swan song has been a tumultuous one. Having to withdraw from singles action due to not being able to recover from spinal cyst surgery in time, there was still hope to see him in mixed doubles and men's doubles action for one last time.

Now, with his mixed doubles partner Emma Raducanu having to withdraw from the match, Murray's mother, Judy Murray, has come out to tweet about the decision of Raducanu, and it appears she isn't too happy.

Andy Murray's Tennis Legacy

He will go down as one of the greats, winning three Grand Slams

Andy Murray will go down as one of the best tennis players of all time, managing to make a name for himself in an era that saw him battle against Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic. His Wimbledon victories in 2013 and 2016 are the standout moments of a career that can only be defined as legendary.

With the Scottish-born tennis star planning to retire after the Paris Olympics, fans realised that this would be their last chance to see Murray compete at the All England Club. In a tournament that hasn't gone his way, he had to withdraw from singles action, and has now had his mixed doubles partner suffer the same fate, with Emma Raducanu withdrawing due to a stiff wrist, the same wrist that she had surgery on last year.

Judy Murray's Reaction to Emma Raducanu's Decision

Understandably protecting herself so she can perform in singles action, that hasn't stopped Judy Murray from chiming in, with Murray's mother and former coach taking to X to let her feelings be known. Replying to someone who claimed Raducanu's decision was astonishing, Judy Murray reciprocated this feeling by tweeting: "Yes, astonishing."

Although the tone can't be heard on a tweet, it was universally accepted that this was a rude response, with Judy Murray having to private her X account due to the backlash she was getting. With zero sympathy for a young tennis performer's injuries, Murray unprivated her account to clarify her response to Raducanu's withdrawal: "Not sure anyone understands sarcasm these days. Pretty sure the scheduling (4th match, court 1, with a singles following day) will have played a major part in any decision making."

Shifting the blame to the event organisers, Judy implies that a more thoughtful schedule would've allowed for Raducanu to recover in time and perform in both mixed doubles and singles, as opposed to having to sacrifice one for the other. Understanding that she isn't in the good books of tennis fans, Murray has limited the replies to her tweets, but the backlash can still be seen in the quote tweets, with many still disagreeing with her initial tweet of 'astonishing.'

Close

Appearing to have played at Wimbledon for the final time, in losing men's doubles action alongside his brother, Jamie Murray, it wouldn't have been the Wimbledon that Andy Murray envisioned, with two withdrawals and a first-round exit, but that doesn't take away from the legendary career of the Scotsman.

Now, onto the Paris Olympics, Andy Murray will be hoping to end his career on a high in his fifth and final Olympic appearance.