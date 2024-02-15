Highlights Despite facing challenges throughout the season, head coach Andy Reid's calm approach and leadership led the Kansas City Chiefs to their third Super Bowl victory in five seasons.

Andy Reid has established himself as one of the best offensive play-callers in NFL history and has inserted himself into the discussion of the greatest coach of all time.

With a strong core and excellent front office, the Chiefs are poised to continue their dominance and remain contenders throughout Patrick Mahomes' time in Kansas City.

The Kansas City Chiefs are NFL champions once again. Despite the highs and lows throughout the regular season, the team came together and eventually clicked to hoist the Lombardi trophy at the end of the season following their 25-22 overtime victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58.

A large part of the Chiefs' success can be attributed to some of the superstars sprinkled throughout the team's roster. However, the key to a large portion of the organization's success is head coach Andy Reid. The 65-year-old coach was once criticized for his lack of playoff success, eventually leading to his departure from the Philadelphia Eagles following the 2012 season.

Just 11 seasons later, Reid has flourished at the helm in Kansas City, winning three Super Bowls and establishing himself as one of the best offensive play-callers in NFL history. As the leader of what many consider an ongoing dynasty, he continues to climb up the all-time ranks, and the top spot isn't far off.

Andy Reid led the Chiefs to a Super Bowl 58 victory

The Chiefs' 2023 season is a great testament to the level of coach Reid is

As of late, winning a Super Bowl has become routine in Kansas City. However, the team went .500 after their bye week, and despite having Patrick Mahomes under center, they faced many moments of doubt when it came to playmaking on offense.

In a season of underwhelming play, it's easy for things to get tense. Despite the negative buzz surrounding the team in the latter half of the season, Reid's calm approach kept the team in order and allowed them to be patient as they worked out the wrinkles of their offense.

In time, rookie Rashee Rice elevated his play, Travis Kelce reclaimed his spot as the best tight end in the league, and the team started to find more success in the run game with Isiah Pacheco.

By the time the playoffs approached, the Chiefs were able to take the next step in offensive efficiency and grind out games. With the ability for Mahomes to turn it on at any moment, the team stayed resilient in tight contests and managed to prevail in three straight one-possession playoff games to notch the franchise's third Super Bowl in five seasons.

Some will scoff that the team was plenty capable already, but sometimes righting the ship can be what makes or breaks a champion.

Whether it's Bill Belichick's "We're on to Cincinnati" approach or Don Shula keeping the 1972 Miami Dolphins focused en route to perfection. No matter a team's caliber, they're only as good as their leader. Reid proved this season that he didn't just fall into the success he helped build in Kansas City, he continues to be a pivotal factor in the team's winning ways.

Sizing up Reid's place among the all-time greats

Measuring Reid to other all-time great NFL coaches

The active debate for the greatest coach of all time has often been reserved for Bill Belichick, and while his current standing remains, Reid has inserted himself into the discussion in recent seasons.

Finding a way to properly assess the likes of Don Shula, Belichick, John Madden, George Halas, and others can be extremely difficult due to the era they coached in, the level of team they worked with, and many other factors that will make any ranking subjective.

Top NFL head coaches of all time Coach Years Wins Losses Win % Super Bowl Titles Don Shula (BAL, MIA) 1963 - 1995 328 156 67.7% 2 / 1 NFL Championship George Halas (CHI) 1920 - 1967 318 148 68.2% 8 NFL Championships Bill Belichick (NE) 1991 - 2023 302 165 64.7% 6 Andy Reid (PHI, KC) 1999 - Current 258 144 64.1% 3 Chuck Noll (PIT) 1969-1991 193 148 56.6% 4 Bill Parcells (NYG, NE, NYJ, DAL) 1983-2006 172 130 56.9% 2 John Madden (OAK) 1969 - 1978 103 32 75.9% 1

When looking at Reid's potential journey to the top spot on the list, the one thing working against him is that Belichick has him beat in both wins and rings. However, Belichick and the New England Patriotsmutually agreed to part ways last month, and the coach failed to land a new gig for the 2024 season.

Assuming that Reid and the Chiefs will continue to find ways to win in the postseason, he should continue to gain ground on Belichick. Furthermore, with Mahomes being just 28 years old, the title window is still wide open. The debate is ongoing, but Reid's final results are far from finished as he closes in on the legend that is Darth Hoodie.

The Chiefs aren't done yet

Reid's resume is far from finished

Patrick Mahomes said it best on the podium for the mindset people should have when it comes to the Kansas City Chiefs going forward:

The Kansas City Chiefs are never underdogs.

So, despite the fact that the team has some key free agents set to hit the open market this offseason, there is still plenty to be excited about for next year and each one after that, so long as the team's core stays intact.

2024 Chiefs key free agents Player Pos 2023 stats Mecole Hardman WR 14 catches, 118 yards Donovan Smith OT 12 starts, 55.4 grade, 2 sacks allowed, 9 penalties Chris Jones DT 30 tackles, 13 TFL, 10.5 sacks Michael Danna DE 50 tackles, 7 TFL, 6.5 sacks Willie Gay Jr. LB 58 tackles, 4 TFL, 1 sack, 1 INT, 4 PDs Drue Tranquill LB 78 tackles, 7 TFL, 4.5 sacks, 1 PD L'Jarius Sneed CB 78 tackles, 2 INT, 14 PDs Mike Edwards S 51 tackles, 1 INT, 5 PDs

The big decision will come between 29-year-old Chris Jones and 27-year-old L'Jarius Sneed. Whichever one of the two the team opts to let hit the open market, they likely won't be back in a Chiefs uniform next season.

With that being said, the team has done this song and dance of retooling and reloading before. With the departures of stars such as Tyreek Hill, Charvarius Ward, and Frank Clark all expected to have an impact, the team continues to find ways to replace them.

With the excellent front office they have, the team is bound to continue their dominance and remain a contender throughout the duration of Mahomes' time in Kansas City. Should Reid manage to surpass Shula's 328 wins or Belichick's six Super Bowl titles, the debate of who is the greatest head coach of all time may come to a temporary end, and it will be Andy Reid who claims the throne.

