Highlights Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid discussed his comedic "cheeseburger connoisseur" role in a recent State Farm commercial.

Reid admitted to eating "upwards of 60 cheeseburgers" during the shoot, before ultimately resorting to a spit bucket.

While he continues to have fun off the field, Reid and the Chiefs continue to dominate on it, and they're the favorites to win the 2025 Super Bowl.

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is one of the more affable people in the NFL these days, and his status as the leader of the league's modern dynasty hasn't done anything to change that.

However, Reid has been receiving extra attention thanks to the Chiefs' winning ways, and recently he's expanded his horizons off the field into the realm of acting.

In a new interview with Complex Sports, Reid discussed his now-famous State Farm commercial with quarterback Patrick Mahomes, in which he is constantly stealing food from the two-time MVP while the benefits of the insurance company are being explained.

Reid admits to eating upwards of "60 cheeseburgers" during the filming process, which is, uh, a lot. He certainly wasn't eating full, commercial-sized patties (food styling is an important job on set, folks), but that's a commitment to a craft that only a self-proclaimed "cheeseburger connoisseur" would have.

While there are likely to be more commercial auditions in his future, Reid will soon have to focus on his day job as coach of the reigning Super Bowl champions.

Related Ranking the Top 5 NFL Quarterbacks Coached by Andy Reid Andy Reid has had the privilege of working with several highly talented quarterbacks throughout his NFL career.

Cheeseburgers or Super Bowls, Andy Reid Dominates Regardless

The legendary head coach will attempt to pull off the league's first SB three-peat

Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

In 2023, the Chiefs averaged just 21.8 points per game, which ranked 15th in the NFL. It was their worst showing of the Mahomes era, though they still won the Super Bowl thanks to the heroics of their star quarterback and a defense that allowed just 17.3 points per game in the regular season, which ranked 2nd league-wide.

That was a particularly damning sign for the rest of the league, since the Chiefs proved they could win even when their tried-and-true juggernaut offense isn't firing on all cylinders.

And, of course, the truth remains that the unit, led by Reid and Mahomes, is just too talented to remain mediocre for any considerable stretch of time.

Chiefs Offensive Ranks Under Patrick Mahomes Year Scoring Rank Total Yards Rank Passing Yards Rank 2018 1 1 3 2019 5 6 5 2020 6 1 1 2021 4 3 4 2022 1 1 1 2023 15 9 6

More than likely, last season will prove to be an aberration, and for all the team's struggles with scoring, they still nearly ranked as a top-five passing offense. That's just the sort of floor that a quarterback of Mahomes' caliber provides, and with receivers Marquise Brown and Xavier Worthy joining Travis Kelce as the team's top passing game options, the Chiefs should have no problem returning to their juggernaut status in 2024.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Including the Chiefs, there have been nine instances of a team winning back-to-back Super Bowls. None of the previous eight teams were able to accomplish a three-peat. Only the 1929-1931 and 1965-1967 Green Bay Packers have ever won three consecutive NFL titles (pre-Super Bowl era).

Whether or not the Chiefs can become the first team of the Super Bowl era to win three consecutive Super Bowls remains to be seen, but they have the players and coaching staff to do it. They should be the favorites to win it all again until and unless proven otherwise.

Even if he doesn't add a fourth Lombardi trophy to his shelf next year, though, Reid should continue to eat good, both on and off the field.

Source: Complex Sports

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise stated.