Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice was an important part of the team's Super Bowl run last year as a rookie WR1, but he's currently in the midst of legal issues following a six-vehicle car accident at the end of March.

A few days ago, Rice turned himself in on eight felony charges arising from a Dallas street race that caused the resulting crash. Per the team, quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been practicing with Rice in Texas.

Now, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, head coach Andy Reid has spoken to Rice and told him to stay home for the first phase of the Chiefs' offseason conditioning program. Reid followed that up by saying there would be no further comment on the situation until the legal matters had been resolved.

It remains to be seen exactly what Rice's punishment will be from law enforcement, though the Chiefs will have their own decision to make on the talented yet embattled wideout.

Rice Could Miss Extended Time in 2024

WR could be headed for the Commissioner's Exempt List

After turning himself into police, Rice posted a $40,000 bond, though he is not currently allowed to leave the state of Texas as the ensuing legal procedure plays out.

Reid said that Rice would participate in all team activities via Zoom for the time being as a result, though he did point out that would be the policy only for the voluntary portion of the Chiefs' offseason program.

Yeah, so, there's no real participation other than by Zoom, so he'll participate in that. But other than that, we don't have anything going on here [at the facilities in Kansas City] that he would be involved with. So, to answer your question, he's participating on Zoom. And again, just a reminder on this: it's voluntary, so as we go forward, that's also another part of it.

It's important to note that Rice's eight felony charges do not include him leaving the scene of the accident, which will surely be its own issue down the line.

Though it's impossible to know where this all goes from here, the most likely option for the time being is the league placing Rice on the Commissioner's Exempt List (i.e., leave with pay) while waiting for a conclusion to the legal saga. It's unlikely that the end result is the Chiefs releasing Rice, though nothing is off the table this early in the process.

The rookie receiver played a pivotal role in the Chiefs' offense during the 2023 season, as the team tasked the 6'1" target with being Mahomes' top pass catcher outside of tight end Travis Kelce.

Rice lived up to expectations, recording 79 receptions, 938 yards, and seven touchdowns while stepping into JuJu Smith-Schuster's vacated spot as Kansas City's WR1. He added another 262 yards and one touchdown during the team's playoff run on their way to winning Super Bowl 58.

