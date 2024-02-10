Highlights If Andy Reid wins another Super Bowl title, he should be considered one of the greatest coaches of all time.

The Kansas City Chiefs' success makes it difficult to field a competitive team due to salary cap constraints and low draft picks.

Andy Reid's coaching tree has produced successful head coaches and coordinators, including John Harbaugh and Sean McDermott.

Andy Reid was considered to be a very good head coach during his 14 years with the Philadelphia Eagles. He built a consistent winner, going to four straight NFC Championships from 2001-2004. When Philadelphia opted not to extend his contract in 2012 following a 4-12 season, several teams were reportedly interested in interviewing him.

Reid signed on to coach the Kansas City Chiefs and during his tenure there, he has gone from a very good coach to a great one. Under the coach, Kansas City has gone 15-7 in playoff games and will be making their fourth appearance in the Big Game at Super Bowl 58 this weekend, hoping to win their third in five years.

The question now becomes: if Reid can win another Super Bowl title, should he be considered the greatest coach of all time? Considering his continued excellence and his coaching tree's impact on the league, he should be in the discussion.

Related Top 5 quarterbacks coached by Andy Reid Andy Reid has been a quarterback guru his whole career. Here are the top 5 quarterbacks he's coached during his many years in the NFL.

Heavy weighs the crown

The success of Reid's Chiefs has made it tougher to maintain a Championship roster

The Chiefs have been winning for several years and that makes it more difficult to field a competitive team. With a tight salary cap, Kansas City has had to decide which players to re-sign and which to let walk. Their continued success also ensures that their draft picks come at the end of each round, making it more difficult to develop young quality depth.

It was obvious this year that Kansas City didn't have the wide receiver corps of years past after trading Tyreek Hill in 2022. Future Hall of Fame tight end Travis Kelce was still there and rookie Rashee Rice had a fine season, but the Chiefs were plagued by high-profile drops that resulted in losses. Two notable examples came from Kadarius Toney in Week 1 against the Detroit Lions and Marquez Valdes-Scantling in Week 11 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Chiefs 2023 Pass Catchers Chiefs Pass Catchers Receptions Receiving Yards Touchdowns Drops Travis Kelce 93 984 5 7 Rashee Rice 79 938 7 8 Marquez Valdez-Scantling 21 315 1 3 Kadarius Toney 27 169 1 5 Skyy Moore 21 244 1 1

The Chiefs, in their first season since 2017 without Eric Bieniemy as their offensive coordinator, recorded 44 drops, the most in the NFL. With less talent to throw too, Patrick Mahomes' numbers were down from their typical heights. His 27 touchdown passes were his fewest since 2019 and his 14 interceptions were a career high. The Chiefs finished ninth in total offense this year after finishing top six in all six years under Bieniemy.

The offense has had its issues, but Reid's defense was as good as it's ever been. Led by defensive line standout Chris Jones and cornerbacks L'Jarius Sneed and Trent McDuffie, Kansas City finished second in the NFL in total defense. The Chiefs also only allowed 17.3 points per game, the second-lowest figure in the league.

Andy Reid's coaching tree is very impressive

Several disciples have had great success as head coaches

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Seeing as how he's been a head coach for the last 25 seasons, Reid has led a bevy of coaches who went on to become head coaches in their own right. Some of the coaches who learned under Reid have emerged as some of the best in the game today.

Reid's coaching tree challenges even the impact of his Super Bowl 58 opponent's sphere of influence. And, interestingly, San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan's legacy will also be impacted massively by the result of Sunday's contest. Whichever coach wins will find themselves at a new level in the all-time NFL head coaching hierarchy.

The most impressive resume from Reid's coaching tree is that of John Harbaugh, the head coach of the Baltimore Ravens who worked as a special teams and defensive backs coach for the Eagles under Reid. Harbaugh has compiled a record of 160-99 in the regular season and 12-10 in the postseason. The coach won a Super Bowl with the Ravens in 2012.

Andy Reid's Coaching Tree Coach Role Under Reid HC Job (Years) HC Record Notable Achievements Brad Childress QBs/OC Vikings (2006-10) 39-35 2x NFC North Titles John Harbaugh ST Coordinator/DBs Ravens (2008-present) 160-99 5x AFC North Titles; 2019 COTY; Super Bowl 47 champion Steve Spagnuolo DBs/LBs Rams (2009-11) 10-38 -- Leslie Frazier DBs Vikings (2011-13) 21-32 1x Playoff App. Ron Rivera LBs Panthers (2011-19); Commanders (2020-23) 102-103-2 3x NFC South Titles; 1x NFC East Titles; Super Bowl 50 App. Pat Shurmur TEs/OL/QBs Browns (2011-12); Giants (2018-19) 18-46 -- Todd Bowles DC/Secondary Jets (2015-18); Buccaneers (2022-present) 41-57 2x NFC South Titles Doug Pederson QBs/OC Eagles (2016-20); Jaguars (2022-present) 60-53-1 2x NFC East Titles; 1x AFC South Title; Super Bowl 52 Champion Sean McDermott DBs/LBs/DC Bills (2017-present) 73-41 4x AFC East Titles Matt Nagy QBs/OC Bears (2018-21) 34-31 1x NFC North Title David Culley WRs Texans (2021) 4-13 --

Sean McDermott, the head coach of the Buffalo Bills, spent 10 years with Reid in Philadelphia, working his way from a quality control assistant to defensive coordinator. Compiling a record of 73-41 in Buffalo, McDermott has lost to Reid's Chiefs in the playoffs three of the last four years.

Doug Pederson, like Reid, is known as an offensive innovator. He was working as Reid's OC with the Chiefs prior to his hiring by the Eagles. Pederson accomplished something Reid never did with the Eagles by winning the Super Bowl in 2017. The coach, who has a career record of 60-53-1, is now leading the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The tree goes on after that with many coaches who have become or are head coaches, including: Todd Bowles, Matt Nagy, Ron Rivera, Pat Shurmur, Leslie Frazier, and Brad Childress. The most impressive part about Reid's coaching tree, apart from the sheer size of it, is the range of different coaches that are a part of it, as Reid has nurtured both offensive and defensive coaches that have found great success after leaving his nest.

Steve Spagnuolo worked with Reid in Philly from 1999-2006, but after his foray into head coaching came up snake eyes, he returned to the Walrus as the Chiefs' defensive coordinator in 2019. He's largely responsible for K.C.'s elite 2023 defense, which should play a huge role in Super Bowl 58.

Andy the Walrus is highly decorated

Reid has been honored with several accolades

Few coaches have been able to achieve the kind of longevity that Reid has. He first spent 14 seasons with the Eagles and has now been in Kansas City for another 11 years. Lasting that long in a head coaching job is an accomplishment in itself—no other coach in NFL history has held a head coaching job with two different franchises for over a decade—but Reid has plenty of other accolades.

Despite spending 25 years as a head coach and winning games at a 64% clip, he has only been named the Associated Press Coach of the Year once, in 2002. He has, however, been named the Sporting News Coach of the Year three times and the Maxwell Club Coach of the Year four times.

In 2008, the Eagles celebrated their 75th year in the NFL by naming a team made up of the best players throughout its history. The head coach selected to lead this team was Andy Reid. In 2021, he also became the first coach in NFL history to lead two different franchises to four straight Conference Championship Games: Eagles 2001-2004 and Chiefs 2018-2023.

Reid can climb up the all-time list with another Super Bowl win

His numbers are comparable to several coaching legends

Dick Raphael-USA TODAY Sports

Andy Reid is one of the most successful head coaches in league history and that is not up for debate. What question remains, though, is how high he can climb up the list of the greatest coaches of all-time.

For modern coaches, that comes down to Don Shula and Bill Belichick. If Reid can win Super Bowl 58 he would join the most elite club there is, as just the fifth head coach to win 3+ Super Bowls. The others being, Joe Gibbs (three), Bill Walsh (three), Chuck Noll (four), and Belichick (six). A third championship in five years would also mean that Reid has created the first non-Belichick NFL dynasty in nearly 30 years.

Most HC Wins NFL History Head Coach Games Wins Losses Winning % Playoff Wins NFL Titles Don Shula 490 328 156 .677 19 3 George Halas 497 318 148 .682 N/A 6 Bill Belichick 467 302 165 .647 31 6 Andy Reid 403 258 144 .641 25 2 Tom Landry 418 250 162 .607 20 2

With Mahomes at just 28 years of age and Reid still only 65, Reid has a at least five years of success ahead of him. If Reid wins the Super Bowl on Sunday and then wins just one playoff game in each of the next five seasons, he would be tied with Belichick for the most playoff wins of all-time, with 31.

Belichick didn't take a job during this year's offseason, which means Reid could make a major dent in Belichick's regular season advantage, which currently stands at 44 wins. Reid has averaged 12.5 wins a season with Mahomes under center, so four more years at that pace would put him ahead of Belichick.

If he can keep that pace up for six more seasons (at the end of which Reid would be 71, the same age as Belichick right now), he would find himself passing the great Don Shula's record of 328 wins. It will be tough, but with a QB like Mahomes, it's definitely doable.

If he can achieve that while winning a couple more rings, he won't just be in the conversation for greatest coach of all-time, he will be the greatest coach in NFL history.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.