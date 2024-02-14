Highlights The Kansas City Chiefs credit their loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 16 for waking them up and teaching them a lesson.

Losing to the Raiders made the Chiefs realize they were becoming complacent and needed to improve.

The Raiders' victory over the Chiefs helped cement Antonio Pierce's role as the head coach and motivated the Raiders to finish their season strong.

Even the Super Bowl Champion-Kansas City Chiefs needed a kick in the butt during the 2023 season.

According to Peter King, Andy Reid thanked Las Vegas Raiders' interim head coach Antonio Piece for delivering a 20-14 win over the Chiefs on Christmas Day in Week 16. Sometimes, a setback is precisely what you need to realize your ultimate goal. Reid felt that loss at home to the Raiders did just that:

I texted him. I just said, Hey, beautiful facility, first of all. And I appreciate you kicking our tail because you taught us a lesson. You get complacent in this business, the margin between winning and losing is tiny.

After losing their fourth game out of six against the Raiders, K.C. looked far from Super Bowl contenders, especially with the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills firing on all cylinders. Of course, all that matters is how you finish, and the Chiefs kicked it into high gear following that loss, winning six straight games en route to back-to-back Super Bowl titles.

Related Kansas City Chiefs 2024 offseason preview: Bright spots, cap space, and team needs A breakdown of the offseason ahead for the Super Bowl-Champion Kansas City Chiefs, including key free agents and areas for improvement.

A Chiefs wake-up call

Raiders helped kick start a sleeping giant

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Mahomes and company only posted 14 points in that game, and even worse, they gifted the Raiders two defensive touchdowns. Las Vegas also didn't complete a single pass in the final three quarters of that contest in one of the strangest occurrences in recent NFL history.

Reid spoke to the urgency that the Raiders loss imbued in his team post-Christmas, reminding his team that they knew what it took because they'd been there before:

You better step up. There’s a time and a place for these players that have been here before. You know what it takes. If you’re the veteran that’s dropping the ball or you’re the veteran getting the penalties, you better figure it out. Figure it out quick. This season’s gonna go down.

To lose to the Raiders, who only managed six offensive points and 204 total yards on the day, gave the Chiefs a dose of reality. Mahomes echoed Reid’s sentiments before the Super Bowl:

I think we all had to look at ourselves in the mirror. I think our whole team did that. We carried that momentum in the playoffs. Sometimes you need to get your tail whooped to be better on the other side. So I appreciate the Raiders for beating us like that cause that’s gotten us to this game.

A Raiders realization

Beating the Chiefs helped cement Pierce’s job

Ironically, Kansas City wasn’t the only one to find clarity after that divisional contest. At that point, the Raiders were 3-3 under Pierce, including an embarrassing 3-0 loss to the Minnesota Vikings at home in the lowest-scoring indoor game in NFL history.

That win spurred the team to a 3-1 finish, with the only loss coming in a close game to Indianapolis Colts on the road. It’s reasonable to say that Pierce might not have earned the Raiders' full head coaching job had the team not pulled off that Christmas Day upset over their division-rivals.

Apparently, both Maxx Crosby and Pierce were rooting for K.C. in the Super Bowl, so they "can be the ones to take them down and take them off that pedestal." We’ll see next year if Reid will be as magnanimous, assuming the Raiders can back up their talk.

Source: Peter King

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.