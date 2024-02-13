Highlights Travis Kelce passionately approached coach Andy Reid after a costly fumble, but Reid wasn't bothered and appreciated Kelce's confidence.

Kelce and Reid have had a successful working relationship since 2013, when Reid became the head coach of the Chiefs.

Kelce credits Reid for helping him channel his emotions and passion, and both confirmed their return to the Chiefs for another season after winning the Super Bowl.

After a costly fumble by Isiah Pacheco in the second quarter of Super Bowl 58, cameras cut to Travis Kelce, shouting at his head coach, Andy Reid.

However, Reid told ESPN's Adam Teicher that the viral interaction was not a big deal:

He caught me off balance. I wasn't watching. He was really coming over [and saying], 'Just put me in, I'll score. I'll score.' So, that's really what it was. I love that. It's not the first time. I appreciate him.

The moment quickly circulated online and novice fans may have been surprised at the way that Kelce confronted his head coach. Reid, though, is thought of as one of the league's most player-friendly sideline bosses, and he didn't seem annoyed by Kelce's passion.

Kelce and Reid have had a long and successful relationship

Reid has coached the tight end since 2013

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The 2013 offseason was a monumental one for the Kansas City Chiefs. The team hired Reid as their head coach when he wasn't able to reach an extension with the Philadelphia Eagles. In that same year, the Chiefs drafted Kelce in the third round (63rd overall) of the NFL Draft.

Reid has been the only head coach Kelce has ever worked with in his Hall of Fame career, and he certainly knows how to manage the star. While Kelce is affable and personable off the field, he is very intense between the lines.

Kelce has credited Reid with helping to guide him and use his emotion and passion positively for the team, rather than becoming a detriment:

He's helped me a lot with that, with channeling that emotion, with channeling that passion, And I owe my entire career to that guy and being able to control how emotional I get, and I just love him, man.

Reid was able to calm Kelce down again in Super Bowl 58. After a first half that featured Kelce's sideline outburst as well as just one catch for one yard for the tight end, he focused his energy and exploded for 92 yards on eight receptions in the second half, including a key 22-yarder to set them up for the game-winning touchdown in overtime.

The relationship between Kelce and Reid will continue in the 2024 season. Following the Super Bowl victory, both men confirmed that they would be back with the Chiefs for another title run as the team goes for the first three-peat in Super Bowl history.

