Highlights Andy Reid encourages Patrick Mahomes to make unconventional plays during games.

Mahomes can execute crazy plays like left-handed throws.

Even when injured, Mahomes can make incredible throws as we've seen numerous times during NFL games.

Andy Reid is the only coach that Patrick Mahomes has ever had throughout his seven-year NFL tenure, and he has seen him do some incredible things. No matter how ready the opposing defense is for the Kansas City Chiefs, the star quarterback always seems to have something clever up his sleeve.

During a recent appearance on FS1's First Things First, Mahomes revealed the one play his coach has always wanted to see him pull off.

Reid has always been known as a player's coach, and part of that is giving his guys the ability to play the game freely. That has resulted in many unbelievable plays by the Chiefs during his tenure.

Mahomes Has Made Some Insane Plays Over the Years

The defense can never be sure of a stop

Just because he hasn't attempted a behind-the-back pass in a game yet doesn't mean that Mahomes hasn't pulled off some incredible things. One example is a throw with his opposite hand. During an October 2018 game against the Denver Broncos, the QB completed a 6-yard pass to Tyreek Hill after switching the ball to his left hand while scrambling.

Mahomes is also capable of making plays when he is injured. During a November 2019 contest against the Tennessee Titans, the quarterback was suffering from an injured knee. Still, Mahomes was able to hit Mecole Hardman on a jump-pass, and Hardman was able to take the ball another 48 yards for a 63-yard touchdown.

Some of Mahomes' most incredible throws don't even hit their targets. Kansas City had serious problems blocking the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV, and the quarterback was running for his life. Escaping the pocket in the 4th quarter, Mahomes jumped forward like Superman, still throwing a pass.

The ball somehow traveled nearly 30 yards in the air, and it was knocked down by the Bucs.

With so many incredible throws in the past, it wouldn't surprise anyone to see the Chiefs' quarterback throw one behind his back. And it would certainly be more fun if it came in the heat of the action rather than in a designed play.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Chiefs are trying to win a third consecutive Super Bowl in 2024, something no team has ever done. Only three franchises have ever even played in three straight Super Bowls. Oddly, all three—the Miami Dolphins (1971-73), Buffalo Bills (1990-93) and New England Patriots (2016-18)—hail from the AFC East. The New York Jets are *shockingly* the lone divisional member not to have done so.

