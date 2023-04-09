Andy Robertson was left raging after an incident with the linesman in Liverpool's Premier League clash with Arsenal on Sunday afternoon.

The Reds desperately needed a victory at Anfield to keep their chances of qualifying for next season's Champions League alive.

But they got off to the worst possible start against the league leaders as they fell behind after just eight minutes.

Gabriel Martinelli was gifted the ball in a dangerous position by Virgil van Dijk and he gobbled up the opportunity with both hands.

Martinelli turned from goal scorer to provider 20 minutes later as his devlish cross was headed in from close range by Gabriel Jesus.

Liverpool battled back and halved the deficit just before half-time through Mohamed Salah.

There were no further goals for the remainder of the half as Arsenal held a 2-1 lead at the break.

Andy Robertson clashes with linesman in Liverpool vs Arsenal

Things got heated at just after the half-time whistle blew as Robertson clashed with a linesman.

Robertson was seen protesting with Constantine Hatzidakis as the official made his way to the centre circle.

The Scotsman then appeared to be elbowed by Hatzidakis. Watch the moment below...

Robertson was, understandably, not happy at all.

He was given a yellow card by referee Paul Tierney for his protests.

Roy Keane's reaction to Andy Robertson being elbowed by the linesman

Roy Keane was covering the game as a pundit for Sky Sports.

He did not feel much sympathy at all for Robertson following his clash with the official.

He said, per the Metro: "I’ve not seen anything like it really, But Robertson… does he grab the linesman first? I’m not sure.

"But Robertson’s complaining. He should be more worried about his defending.

"I’ve watched Robertson a number of times and he is a big baby. Just get on with the game and concentrate on your defending. He does grab the linesman first."

PGMOL release statement after Robertson's clash with linesman

The Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL), the body responsible for match officials across English football, have spoken out about the incident.

Their statement read, per ESPN: "PGMOL is aware of an incident involving assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis and Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson at half-time during the Liverpool v Arsenal fixture at Anfield.

"We will review the matter in full once the game has concluded."