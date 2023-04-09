Andy Robertson appeared to be elbowed by a linesman in Liverpool's game against Arsenal on Sunday afternoon.

The incident occurred just after the half-time whistle blew.

The Scotsman approached Constantine Hatzidakis as he made his way to the centre circle.

Hatzidakis appeared to raise his arm and catch Robertson in the face.

Liverpool's left-back was not happy at all. He was given a yellow card for his protests.

VIDEO: Andy Robertson's clash with linesman in Liverpool 2-2 Arsenal

Roy Keane's reaction to Andy Robertson's clash with the linesman in Liverpool 2-2 Arsenal

Roy Keane was covering the game as a pundit for Sky Sports.

Instead of slamming the official, the Irishman chose to criticise Robertson.

He said: "What's he [Robertson] going over to him [the linesman] for? What's he complaining for? I said at half-time... what a baby. What a big baby. Just get on with the game."

After a short pause, Keane called Robertson a baby once more, prompting Micah Richards, Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville to burst into laughter. Watch the moment below...

Jurgen Klopp reacts to Andy Robertson's clash with the linesman

Jurgen Klopp was asked for his thoughts on Robertson's incident with the linesman in his post-match interview.

He told Sky Sports, per Goal: "I didn’t see it. Now obviously I have time to watch it but I didn’t, just because I cannot give you the answers.

"I didn’t see it. I heard the pictures speak for themselves. I cannot say anymore. I didn’t see a bit."

Asked if either Tierney or Hatzidakis had approached either him or Robertson to explain, Klopp added: "No. They don’t come to us. If we have something we have to go to them, and I didn't want anything. I think there are some things we can talk about but they are not really helpful, but we had our issues with some referees."

The Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL), which governs referees in English football, have confirmed in a statement that they are reviewing the incident.

Hatzidakis could face a hefty punishment if he is found guilty of wrongdoing.