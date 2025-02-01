Liverpool continued their incredible 2024/25 Premier League campaign on Saturday afternoon, beating in-form Bournemouth 2-0 at the Vitality Stadium. The victory extended their lead at the top of the table to nine points and ensured they maintained their superb run. It was an impressive showing for Mohamed Salah, who scored a brace to deliver all three points to his side.

The Egyptian converted a penalty that was awarded in the first-half before bagging his second after the restart and that was all Arne Slot's men needed to secure the victory. Salah wasn't the only Liverpool star to make an impression, though, and Andy Robertson has actually been the talk of the fanbase on social media following the win.

The Scot has had his issues this season, with many suggesting that it might be time for Liverpool to replace the left-back. In fact, Milos Kerkez, who started in the position for Bournemouth against the Reds, has been linked with a potential move to Anfield. Robertson has struggled to maintain the level of performances that he's shown throughout his tenure on Merseyside. That wasn't the case against Bournemouth, though.

Robertson Had His Best Game of the Season

He outshone Kerkez

Considering the opposition left-back had been linked to potentially replace him at Anfield, Robertson came into the match against Bournemouth ready to make a statement and that's exactly what he did. The Scot outperformed his rival and the stats following the match made for very interesting viewing. Shortly after the game finished, Robertson's statistics throughout were shared on X (Twitter) and it highlighted how good he'd been.

Comparing his numbers to Kerkez, it's clear to see who had the better game. Robertson completed 87% of his passes, while the Bournemouth man only managed to complete 74% of his own. Kerkez also lost the ball twice as many times (20) as the Scot did (10). Robertson managed to block a shot during the contest as well, whereas the Cherries man failed to do so. They did have the same amount of clearances (3) and Kerkez recorded more interceptions, with five compared to Robertson's three. The Liverpool man also finished the game with a much higher SofaScore rating, (7.2) in comparison to Kerkez (6.7).

The performance didn't go unnoticed by Liverpool fans either. One supporter took to X and claimed the game was Robertson's best showing of the year, posting: "Andy Robertson started off slow today but easily his best performance of the season once the game progressed."

Another fan shared that sentiment and said: "Today might have been Andy Robertson’s best game of the season." Finally, a third supporter posted: "Andy Robertson was brilliant today as well. Especially the second half. Locked that left side down."

