Having played north of 300 games for Liverpool – across competitions such as the Premier League and the Champions League – it’s no secret that Andy Robertson has faced up against some of the continent’s most deadly wingers.

Born and raised in Glasgow, he emerged through Celtic’s academy ranks before moving to Queen’s Park FC in the summer of 2009. A move to Hull City – after a one-year stint with Dundee United – materialised in 2014 before Liverpool came knocking three yars later.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Robertson has the second-most assists for defenders (59) in Premier League history.

Now seven years (318 outings) into his Anfield career and a plethora of silverware later, the 1994-born ace has become widely recognised as one of the greatest left-backs in Premier League history thanks to his ability to defend and attack in equal measure.

From ex-Barcelona duo Lionel Messi and Neymar to the current guard of Kevin De Bruyne and Harry Kane, the 80-cap Scotland international has certainly endured some difficult days at the office – but who is his toughest ever opponent?

Speaking to former Premier League striker Peter Crouch on his podcast, Robertson – who relived the memory of being ripped apart by Eden Hazard – named the Belgian, among the best dribblers in football history, as one of his toughest ever opponents.

“When I was at Hull I played against Hazard when he won the player of the year, and he ripped me apart at Stamford Bridge. It's a game I never thought I'd recover from but luckily, I did!”

On that day, a Hazard-inspired Chelsea beat Hull, who – at the end of the season – were demoted to the Championship. Robertson played an all-crucial role in their comeback a season later before impressing during his second campaign in the top flight.

It didn’t take long for the Tigers to face the prospect of relegation again – and Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool took a liking to the tenacious full-back and forked out just £8 million for his signature in 2017 and he's, as a result, ranked by Alan Shearer and Micah Richards as one of the Premier League's biggest-ever bargains.

Given the Merseysiders’ exploits in the Champions League, the level of opponent that he’s had to face over the last seven years has just increased tenfold, but he remained humble and name-dropped Fulham’s Adama Traore alongside the aforementioned Hazard.

“Adama Traore this season ripped me apart to be fair.” he said before being quizzed about whether Traore, formerly of Barcelona, was the quickest player in the English top flight. Quick to respond, Robertson admitted the Spaniard’s sheer pace is ‘ridiculous’.