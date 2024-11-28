Andy Robertson, after his side’s impressive win over Real Madrid on Wednesday night, revealed the dressing room’s true feelings on Jamie Carragher. The defender-turned-pundit received plenty of criticism for his recent remarks on Mohamed Salah.

It was a night to remember for Arne Slot’s men after sweeping the reigning champions aside in a 2-0 victory under Anfield’s bright lights thanks to a duo of goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Cody Gakpo. They remain at the top of the Champions League table.

Firing on all cylinders, both domestically and at Europe’s top table, Liverpool will have one eye on Salah’s contract expiry date, with his current Anfield stay set to come to an end once 2024/25 comes to its conclusion.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Salah has the most goal involvements in history against the ‘traditional top six’ – 61 combined goals and assists in 72 outings.

After scoring a brace in their 3-2 victory over Southampton on the weekend, the forward conducted a rare interview, admitting that he was ‘more out than in’ as he admitted he was ‘disappointed’ at the club’s lack of offer.

The former defender, who played 737 times in a Liverpool strip, warned Salah of being “selfish” after he publicly vented his frustration at not being handed a new contract to sign.

“But I must say, I am very disappointed with Mo Salah. They have Real Madrid in midweek and Manchester City next weekend. That’s the story for Liverpool right now. If he continues to put comments out or his agent continues to put cryptic tweets out, that is selfish. That’s thinking about themselves and not the football club.”

Robertson, in the wake of their triumph over Los Blancos, joined Carragher and the rest of the CBS Sports panel to discuss Salah’s contract stand-off and backed his fellow teammate on the back of Carragher’s comments.

Presenter Abdo asked the Scot: “I guess we’re interested over here because we obviously work with Jamie [Carragher] all the time. We see a lot of the stick he gets on social media after certain statements that he may make. What do you guys think of him inside the dressing room? What’s the thoughts on Jamie Carragher?”

“He’s been getting a bit of stick in the changing room this week – that’s for sure!”

When asked to deliberate on his blasé answer, the ex-Hull City prospect quickly said, “No comment.”

The veteran, widely recognised as one of the best left-backs in Premier League history, continued to say he understands that people giving their opinion – Carragher included – is ‘part and parcel’ of the punditry world.

“I think he gets paid to do his job. I think of all of you do, and it’s part and parcel of football. He has to give his opinion, whether we agree with it or not is a different story.”

Watch Robertson's full interview with CBS Sports below:

Earlier this week, renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano confirmed that both Liverpool and Salah's representatives are in dialogue over fresh terms for the goalscoring phenomenon, who has plundered 12 goals and 10 assists in 19 appearances across all competitions this season.