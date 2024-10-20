Key Takeaways Liverpool's transfer activity has faced criticism for not seeking more reinforcements, and the left-back issue is the latest to crop up.

Andrew Robertson struggling indicates the need for a left-back in January.

Benfica's Alvaro Carreras is a potential target due to his attacking skills and experience in English football.

Liverpool's transfer activity has been a major talking point since Arne Slot took the helm. While many agreed that Jurgen Klopp left Anfield and its members in good shape at the end of his nine-year tenure, the club's hierarchy has faced criticism for resting on their laurels and not searching for more. After failing to land Martin Zubimendi, Liverpool made only one significant addition to their immediate lineup, with Federico Chiesa arriving just two days before the transfer window slammed shut.

A central defender and a defensive midfielder—Liverpool’s answer to Manchester City's Rodri and Arsenal's Declan Rice—were the two most talked-about positions the Reds needed to strengthen. However, just over three months into the new season, another area seems to be calling for attention. While Ryan Gravenberch and Ibrahima Konate have silenced their critics with stellar performances, Andrew Robertson has begun to show the inevitable signs of wear and tear, hinting that his age may soon become a factor.

Against Chelsea on Sunday afternoon, the 30-year-old struggled to keep up with Noni Madueke during the Blues' rapid attacks, consistently trailing by several yards. Gary Neville described his performance as "strange," noting: "There’s something not quite right about him." Despite Liverpool securing a win to remain top of the Premier League after 10 games, their new Dutch manager has already shown his relentless drive for improvement and perfection. As January approaches, the possibility of bringing in a left-back could be on the table.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Liverpool have won 10/11 of their games in all competitions this season under Arne Slot.

Andy Robertson's Performance Against Chelsea

The Scot was a pale reflection of his former self

Throughout the Klopp era, Robertson built his reputation as a tireless, no-nonsense left-back, earning praise for his relentless energy and commitment. Following his bargain £8 million move from Hull City in 2017, the Scottish captain quickly cemented his place among the Premier League’s greatest left-backs, winning every major trophy along the way.

However, this season it appears Robertson may have run his race. With wingers across Europe returning to their roots as speedy, one-on-one attackers, the 30-year-old is starting to show signs of slowing down after seven years of constantly contributing to his side. His inexhaustible work rate was bound to catch up with him eventually, and while he improved in the second half, he was frequently exposed by his opposite number.

As stated above, the Scot struggled against Madueke. However, it was encouraging to see his in-game statistics improve, even though his performance didn’t visually reflect that. He showed significant improvement after half-time, but it’s clear that Liverpool would prefer to have another option in that position aside from Kostas Tsimikas, as the Greek defender has also frequently faced criticism for his poor positioning.

Andrew Robertson's Statistics vs Chelsea Minutes 90 Accurate passes 41/46 (89%) Accurate long balls 6/9 (67%) Tackles won 2/3 (67%) Ground duels won 2/3 (67%)

Left-Backs Liverpool Could Target

Benfica ace has already been on the Reds' radar

In recent weeks, Liverpool have reportedly been targeting a move for Alvaro Carreras, Benfica’s rising 21-year-old left-back, as a possible successor to Robertson. According to the Spanish outlet AS, the Reds are drawn to Carreras' strong defensive skills and attacking flair - attributes that have helped him thrive at Benfica and emerge as one of Europe’s most promising full-backs.

One of the factors making Carreras a suitable candidate for Liverpool is his familiarity with English football. Having been part of Manchester United’s academy and later loaned out to Preston North End, he has gained valuable experience in the physical and fast-paced English game. What's more, his ability to get involved in both attack and defence fits the Liverpool way to no end.

Among other options the Anfield outfit could well look towards in two months' time include Fulham's Antonee Robinson and Wolves' Rayan Ait-Nouri. The latter has shown brilliant quality going forward, controlling the ball in tight spaces and having already contributed to two goals and two assists in eight Premier League games this season, despite his team currently straddling rock bottom with just one point.

Over the summer, the Algerian was heavily linked to the six-time Champions League winners. In late June, Algerian reporter Abdel Hamed wrote on X that Ait-Nouri was in line to leave Wolves this summer, with the Reds in “pole position” to sign him. It could be through the Wolves stalwart that Slot can keep the relentless full-back relationship between Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold intact.

