Boxing fans have been left amazed by Andy Ruiz Jr's recent post on social media highlighting his current physique and once again demonstrating a quite ridiculous body transformation over the years.

The 33-year-old shared a snap of himself on Twitter from Miami, sporting a pink shirt and shorts combo with a white hat on his head.

His tweet read: "Drop a comment if you are ready for my return."

However, it's not the caption that is overly enticing or exciting, although we would love to see him back in the ring again, what's more enticing is his current physique and just how trim he currently looks!

Images: Andy Ruiz Jr's current trim physique

His weight-loss attracted the attention of his 1.8 million followers, with one of his fans writing: "Wow hardly recognised you. That must be the best shape you have ever been in."

Another follower added: "Andy Ruiz Jr looks like a middleweight now!"

Another wrote: "He's got to have lost like 40-50lbs at least."

Someone even joked that he wouldn't be deemed a heavyweight anymore, posting: "From heavyweight to welterweight in a flash."

For reference, here's what Ruiz Jr looked like when he was fighting Anthony Joshua.

What has Andy Ruiz Jr been up to recently?

Ruiz Jr, who recently claimed his Twitter account was hacked, had warned Tyson Fury he is coming for his WBC crown. He hinted that a fight had already been agreed after sharing a mocked-up fight poster of the two.

Fury's promoter Frank Warren was forced to deny a fight was official.

It is understood that serious negotiations have not yet got underway, but that has not stopped the Mexican from sending a message The Gypsy King's way.

Ruiz Jr has not fought since beating Mexican Luis Ortiz in September 2022, where he weighed in at 268.75 lbs.

The same weight that he stunned Joshua in 2019 to become the world heavyweight champion.

He then ballooned up to 20 stone for his rematch with Joshua in Saudi Arabia, which he lost on points.

But he got back down to 18st 2lb for his comeback fight against Chris Arreola in May 2021, where he defeated the American despite an unconvincing performance.

Ruiz Jr is targeting a blockbuster return to the ring as he aims to fight either Fury or Deontay Wilder.

Fury last fought in December in a trilogy fight against Derek Chisora - who he stopped in the 10th round at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.