Flares lit on the way into the ground, scarves aloft in the Kop, ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ belted out ahead of kick-off – Anfield is one of the most special grounds to visit.

Yet a recent ranking by GOAL only has them fourth on the list of best atmospheres in Europe.

Fans travelling to watch games across the continent will tell incredible stories about what they walked into while in Germany, Spain or Italy.

Just last week, the San Siro hosted a Champions League semi-final between city rivals AC Milan and Inter, and everyone watching at home and inside the ground was taken aback by the atmosphere.

So while Anfield might be one of the best England has to offer, what are some of the other stadiums that football fans should try to tick off in Europe?

15 Waldstadion - Eintracht Frankfurt

The travelling Frankfurt faithful are not a set of away fans to be trifled with, making the news ahead of their clash against Napoli earlier this year.

With a ground full of them cheering on their team, the Waldstadion is deafening on match days.

14 Estadio Metropolitano - Atletico Madrid

How surprised can you be that a supporter base riled up by Diego Simeone makes the list?

Atletico fans have turned their new ground into one of the most intimidating places to travel to, with Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane singled out when United travelled to Spain in 2022.

13 Toumba Stadium - PAOK

Flares and banners galore, this is definitely one to tick off the list.

Greece might be a holiday destination for many, but don't be expecting a relaxing game of football at the Toumba ground. Just look at the scenes below.

12 San Siro - AC Milan & Inter

After the scenes witnessed in the Champions League, you might think the iconic venue deserves to be a little higher on the list.

But with displays stretching as high as the stands, firecrackers being let off, and historic images from bygone eras, every fan wants to experience the San Siro atmosphere at some point in their lives.

11 De Kuip - Feyenoord

Feyenoord are the only Dutch team in this list, but with 51,000 fans bellowing from their seats, De Kuip becomes a sensational place to be on game days.

Have a look at the scenes when Ajax travelled down – flares, flags and explosions all going off before kick-off.

10 Stadio Diego Armando Maradona - Napoli

Over 54,000 Gli Azzurri fans don’t give away supporters or players a moment's rest during the 90 minutes.

They have thoroughly enjoyed this season, lifting a first Scudetto since 1990, with celebrations before their match against Fiorentina showing how special a place it can be.

9 Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan - Sevilla

Any United fan who travelled to Seville for their Europa League tie will tell you just how good the stadium can be during matches.

More than 43,000 fans line the ground for games, and when big results come about, the roof comes off, and the supporters start bouncing.

8 Stadio Olimpico - Roma

Similar to the point made about Diego Simeone, you can’t expect a stadium to be quiet when Jose Mourinho is geeing up everyone on the touchline.

The Roma fans need little to no encouragement though, and the Olimpico has hosted some big moments over the years.

7 Stade Velodrome - Marseille

The interior of Marseille’s ground is something to behold on match days.

It’s the largest club football ground in France with a capacity of more than 67,000, all of whom make it a lively place to be on game days. And it’s the only stadium from the country to make the list.

6 Marakana - Red Star Belgrade

The Marakana used to be one of the game’s biggest grounds with a record attendance of 110,000, but the all-seater now holds just 53,000.

Nevertheless, travelling fans continue to express just how good a game at Red Star’s ground can be.

5 Vodafone Park - Besiktas

The atmosphere inside Besiktas’ ground is well documented by this point, with RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner once asking to be substituted because of how dizzy the noise was making him.

And he has a point. Just have a listen to this…

4 Anfield - Liverpool

The only English team on the list, but not the sole stadium in the UK to make the rankings.

Anfield on big nights is one of the best occasions in football, with the home support, especially the iconic Kop end, deafening ahead of matches.

They can spin a tie on its head just by cranking up the noise – just ask Arsenal fans.

3 Nef Stadium - Galatasaray

"Nobody can make me believe that there are only 25,000 people in this stadium."

Those were the words of Italy legend Paolo Maldini after playing Galatasaray in 1999.

The ground has changed since then, now holding over 50,000 fans, and the place becomes unglued when the fans start roaring.

2 Celtic Park - Celtic

We did say there was another UK stadium on the list.

Celtic Park is one of the loudest atmospheres in Europe, especially when Rangers are at the ground, and Lionel Messi even said the stadium had, “the best atmosphere in Europe.”

1 Westfalenstadion - Borussia Dortmund

The famous ‘Yellow Wall,’ raucous fans lining all four stands inside the stadium – Dortmund just had to be number one, didn’t they?

A game at the Signal Iduna Park is one of the most special nights in football, and every fan should make the journey if they get the chance to.