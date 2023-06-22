Liverpool are currently in the process of increasing the capacity of their Anfield stadium, and we have everything you need to know about what's happening to this iconic stadium.

FSG, the club's owners, have poured in hundreds of millions of pounds in the redevelopment of the arena, adding around 8,500 seats to the Main Stand in 2016 which took the overall capacity up to 54,000, with more accessible public spacing and facilities.

But there is more work going on, with the Anfield Road end, at the time of writing, receiving similar treatment.

Keep scrolling to discover the latest with the new Anfield Road end.

Read more: 20 Greatest Players In Liverpool History (Ranked)

What will the new Anfield Road Stand look like?

From the club's official website, the computer-generated images look pretty spectacular.

The design suggests that the larger stand is set to be just as tall as the recently-completed Main Stand.

The new Anfield Road end will add a further 5,200 seats - taking the overall capacity to over 61,000.

It will also include facilities for hospitality which includes bars, lounges and executive boxes, which blends in with the all-new stadium design of recent years.

Visit the Anfield 3D Seat Map to view the interactive tool featuring how the new stand will look.

What is the latest on the Anfield Road development?

Drone footage captured via the Liverpool Echo showcased the current construction progress and how far along the plans are as they near completion.

A new crest, similar to what is seen on the Main Stand, has been added on the corner towards the Sir Kenny Dalglish Stand, and allegedly took three days to install it which is almost seven metres in height.

At the rear of the stand, the glass panels and brick walls that surround the concourse is around 80% completed, with workers continuing to install seats in the all-new upper section of the stand.

The old roof has now been completely removed.

Read more: 8 Greatest Liverpool Managers Of All Time (Ranked)

When will the new Anfield Road stand open?

At the time of writing, an official opening date has yet to be announced by the club. We predict, at this stage, the new Anfield Road stand will open in September 2023.

How does this impact Liverpool's 2023/24 fixtures?

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp clenches his fist in celebration to the travelling fans after the Reds clinch three points in a Premier League clash.

Before the new Premier League fixtures were announced in June 2023, as reported by BBC Sport, the club requested that their first game of the season to be played away from Anfield.

The Reds' wish was granted and have been given a trip to Chelsea on Sunday 13th August 2023.

While Liverpool's first home game is meant to be against Bournemouth on Saturday 19th August 2023, we highly suspect that this will be postponed to a later date, with the match against Aston Villa on 2nd September 2023 likely to be a more realistic target for the new stand to be completed by.