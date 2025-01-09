Both Arne Slot and Ange Postecoglou criticised the recent changes to VAR following Tottenham's 1-0 victory over Liverpool on Wednesday, which marked the first time a referee announced a decision to fans in the stadium. The Lilywhites will take a narrow lead to Anfield for the second leg of the semi-final next month, with Lucas Bergvall’s controversial late goal securing the win.

Bergvall scored in the final minutes after a strong run by Dominic Solanke, but Liverpool argued he shouldn’t have been on the pitch after escaping a second yellow card for fouling Kostas Tsimikas during a Liverpool break moments earlier. While the goal stood, Spurs had an earlier effort disallowed for offside.

The disallowed goal prompted Stuart Attwell to announce to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium that the player had been in an offside position. The announcement was brief, providing no more detail than the four monitors around the stadium. Fans responded with jeers, and the managers have been left equally unimpressed with the slight adjustment. Watch the clip below:

Slot and Postecoglu Slam VAR Change

The first round of trials have proven unpopular

After being enraged by the decision that allowed Bergvall to stay on the pitch and go on to score the decisive goal in the 86th minute, Slot was first to have his say on the new VAR tweak. "If it is offside, you don't need to explain anything," the Dutchman said. "Everyone saw it on the screen.

"It would be more interesting for everyone why he didn't explain the second yellow card than why he cancelled the goal."

Postecoglou, meanwhile, added via Sky Sports and, as per the Daily Mail: "If people think that announcement tonight was good then I am sorry. Really, just get on with it mate, it used to be just put your flag up and get on with it. Doesn't matter." He later added:

"I am surprised at how people in this country are so easily letting the game change so much so quickly. I thought more people would be protecting the sanctity of the game. You guys think you are custodians of the game. You sing It's Coming Home, yet it takes an Aussie from the other side of the world to speak up. Today it advantaged us. Just leave the game alone for a bit."

Last month, it was announced that the trial would run during both legs of the semi-finals, with Arsenal facing Newcastle in the first leg of the other clash on Tuesday night. The Magpies stunned the Gunners with a 2-0 victory at the Emirates, but no decisions were referred to VAR, meaning referee John Brooks did not need to announce any calls inside the stadium.

Meanwhile, Attwell made history as the first referee in English football to do so. The EFL had revealed before the matches that referees would be required to announce final VAR decisions after reviewing the pitchside monitor or resolving factual matters as part of the trial, though it's not known yet whether last night's addition was regarded as a success or not.