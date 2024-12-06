Tottenham Hotspur suffered a dismal defeat at the hands of Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Thursday night, and the pressure is subsequently growing on manager Ange Postecoglou, although he isn't expected to be sacked yet, according to TBR Football.

A powerful header from Dean Huijsen after 17 minutes gave Bournemouth the lead on the south coast, and this proved to be the game's only goal, with the Cherries condemning Spurs to their sixth Premier League defeat of the season. The result leaves Postecoglou's side tenth in the table, and prompted the Lillywhites' fans to clash with the Australian after the game.

Discontent is evidently growing around the North London club, and calls for the head coach to be dismissed have begun to circulate. However, TBR Football have revealed that the Tottenham hierarchy retain a belief that Postecoglou can reverse the team's fortunes, and thus his job isn't at immediate threat.

Postecoglou's Job is Safe For Now

Results do need to improve

Appointed Tottenham manager in the summer of 2023, Postecoglou led Spurs to the brink of Champions League qualification in his debut season in North London. Looking to build on that campaign and secure a place in Europe's prestigious competition for next campaign, this goal doesn't appear to be on track to be met.

The former Celtic boss' team currently sit six points adrift of fourth-placed Manchester City after just 14 matches. While the gap isn't insurmountable, the alarming nature of the inconsistency of results will concern the Lillywhites' hierarchy.

However, Daniel Levy is reportedly not overly perturbed by Tottenham's form, with TBR Football reporting that, despite Spurs fans actively venting their frustrations after the Bournemouth encounter, Postecoglou isn't close to being given his marching orders.

Levy is understood to be aware of the team's struggles, but believes injury issues are a mitigating factor in the outcome of their recent matches. Postecoglou is currently without the likes of Guglielmo Vicario, Richarlison, Micky Van de Ven, Cristian Romero and Wilson Odobert, all of whom are suffering from various fitness problems.

Upcoming games against Chelsea, Rangers, Southampton and Manchester United could ultimately determine the maligned head coach's fate, but for now he appears to be in the clear.

Postecoglou's Record as Tottenham Manager Matches Managed 62 Wins 32 Draws 9 Losses 21 Win Percentage 51.6%

All Statistics via TransferMarkt - correct as of 06/12/2024