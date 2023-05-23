Leeds United managerial target Ange Postecoglou would be a 'good fit' at Elland Road, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Sam Allardyce was appointed until the end of the season, but there's a good chance they will look for a new manager in the summer.

After Javi Gracia was given his marching orders not long after taking the job at Elland Road, Allardyce was given the four-game task of trying to keep the club in the Premier League.

With just one point from his first three games, it's certainly not going to be easy, and if he fails to do the job asked of him, you'd imagine they won't keep him on next season.

Earlier in the campaign, Jones told GIVEMESPORT that Leeds United had considered Potsecoglou as a backup option before Gracia was appointed as manager.

The Australian recently won the Scottish Premier League title with Celtic, so there's little chance that they will allow him to leave the club with ease.

If they do decide to pursue a move for Postecoglou in the summer, then there's no doubt they will have to stay in the Premier League to stand any chance of attracting him to England.

What has Jones said about Postecoglou?

Jones has suggested that Postecoglou would be a good fit at Leeds because of how he can connect with the fans at Elland Road.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I think there are good reasons to believe that he'd fit. Emotionally, I think he would certainly be someone that could tap in to the vibe of Elland Road and get people onside.

"You can see the attachment that he's managed to form with the Celtic fanbase. That's something that I think could be key and something that Leeds have struggled with recently."

What's next for Leeds?

As mentioned, staying in the division is the only priority for Leeds at the current moment.

Attracting high-profile managers and players will be extremely difficult when playing in the Championship, no matter how big of a club Leeds are.

With Leeds being sat in the bottom three with just one game to go, it's not looking good for the Yorkshire club.

There are a few scenarios which would see Leeds beat the drop, but they are relying on Everton not to beat Bournemouth next weekend, whilst they must also win against Tottenham Hotspur on the final day.