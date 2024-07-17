Highlights Tottenham's Ange Postecoglou is being considered for the England managerial role after Gareth Southgate's resignation.

Southgate stepped down after England's Euro 2024 loss to Spain, with the FA seeking a new manager for the 2026 World Cup.

Postecoglou joins a list of potential candidates for the position, including Thomas Tuchel and Mauricio Pochettino.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou is high up on the FA's list of potential replacements for Gareth Southgate, according to an exclusive report by the Telegraph. The Spurs head coach is currently preparing for his second season in charge of the north London outfit, but could potentially now be offered an alternative position.

England are currently looking for a new manager after Southgate announced on Tuesday that he would be stepping down following Euro 2024. Having led the Three Lions to the final of the competition, only to be beaten 2-1 by Spain, the former Crystal Palace man stated that the time was right for him to step down.

While reports had suggested that the likes of Lee Carsley, Thomas Tuchel and Mauricio Pochettino were among seven candidates being considered for the role, the FA have now added Postecoglou to the mix as they continue to search for the right man to lead England into the 2026 World Cup in two years time.

FA Have Tracked Postecoglou For Years

Spurs manager fulfills criteria wanted for next England coach

Postecoglou's inclusion on the list of Southgate's potential successors should come as no surprise. According to the Telegraph's report, technical director John McDermott has followed his career closely ever since he started coaching in Australia and has admired his work since then.

In his first year as Spurs manager, the 58-year-old caught the eye early on as he got his side playing excellent football, even taking the north London club to the top of the Premier League for a period of time. Although Tottenham experienced a collapse in the second half of 2023/24, he remains highly thought of by many.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ange Postecoglou became the first coach ever to win Premier League Manager of the Month in the first three months of a season in 2023/24.

Postecoglou reportedly fits the criteria that the FA have set out in finding England's next permanent manager. They are after a good man-manager who can build on the 'culture' started by the Three Lions' most recent head coach, and they believe that Spurs' current manager fits that description.

The search is not being restricted to English managers, as the FA are keen to get the right man for the job. They are also not keen to rush replacing Southgate and have not ruled out an interim head coach being in place for England's Nations League fixtures against the Republic of Ireland and Finland in September.

Postecoglou to Join List of Potential Replacements

Eddie How and Graham Potter among the frontrunners

News of Postecoglou's inclusion comes after news broke that seven managers were under consideration for the England managerial position. Indeed, it was the Telegraph who broke the news that Eddie Howe, Graham Potter, Tuchel, Pochettino and Carsley were the frontrunners for the role.

Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard were considered as outsiders for the position, but were also under consideration nonetheless. There have also been reports that the FA want Pep Guardiola to become the Three Lions' next manager, should he be interested in leaving Manchester City.

The newest report from the Telegraph states that it is currently England Under-21 coach Carsley who is the favourite to replace Southgate as the nation's senior manager. The former Everton man has been in his current position since July 2021, winning 23 out of his 29 games and leading his team to U21 European Championship goal in 2023.