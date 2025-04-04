Ange Postecoglou was left taken aback by a reporter's suggestion about his alleged gesture towards Tottenham fans following his side’s 1-0 loss to Chelsea on Thursday night. It marked another chastening blow in his north London reign, with Enzo Fernandez’s 50th-minute goal handing Spurs their fourth consecutive Premier League match without a win.

Clearly frustrated by how things unfolded, the final whistle didn’t signal the end of the night’s drama for Postecoglou. He later clashed with Sky Sports reporter Patrick Davison, expressing his displeasure during the post-match interview. The 59-year-old, whose position at Tottenham remains under scrutiny, had already faced chants of “You don’t know what you’re doing” from the away end after substituting Lucas Bergvall for Pape Matar Sarr. Moments later, after Sarr scored a goal that was ultimately ruled out, the Australian appeared to cup his ear in the direction of the fans. Watch the incident below:

Postecoglou has since denied any ill intent behind the gesture. Still, his post-match remarks sparked a pointed outburst during the aftermath of the defeat, ultimately proving that, right now, there's never a boring evening when Tottenham are concerned.

Postecoglou Denies Winding Up Tottenham Fans in Heated Interview

The Tottenham boss appeared miffed by Patrick Davison's claims

Postecoglou’s tense exchange with Davison was broadcast twice on Sky Sports in the aftermath of the match. The interview began with the reporter pressing the Spurs boss on the VAR decision that led to Sarr’s goal being disallowed for offside — a line of questioning that gradually seemed to wear on Postecoglou's patience.

Davison then followed up by asking: "What happened with you and the supporters tonight, Ange? They booed the substitutions you made, Bergvall for Sarr, and when Sarr scored you looked at them. You heard the chants, 'You don't know what you're doing', you heard that?"