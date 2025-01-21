Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou appears to be safe in his job for now, with their injury situation having a major impact on their performances, according to reliable journalist David Ornstein.

Spurs produced another disappointing display last time out in the Premier League, losing 3-2 away to struggling Everton. The north London club were 3-0 down at half-time, with the away end at Goodison Park quickly becoming frustrated at yet another poor performance from their team.

Tottenham currently sit in 15th place in the Premier League table, and Postecoglou is undoubtedly in territory that would usually see a manager sacked, especially when Spurs are used to competing for European places. Despite that, Spurs' injury list is astronomical, and without making excuses for Postecoglou, he's in a difficult situation.

David Ornstein: Postecoglou Safe at Tottenham

At least for now

Speaking on NBC Sports, Ornstein has said that the Tottenham hierarchy are continuing to back Postecoglou, despite their results being 'far below expectations'. The Tottenham board will undoubtedly have sympathy with Postecoglou due to the injuries in their squad at the moment...

"The Tottenham hierarchy, as far as I understand it, continue to back Ange Postecoglou. They believe in him to turn this around. Of course, results are far below expectations, and they feel that they should have won more matches than they have lost. But that doesn't mean that Ange Postecoglou is on the brink or he's about to go. I think they still support him, and their reasons for that will be largely down to the injuries that he has suffered."

It doesn't get any easier for Spurs with a Europa League clash coming this week before returning to Premier League action. Their injury situation only appears to be worsening, with Dominic Solanke ruled out to face Everton the day before the game after picking up an injury in training.

Brennan Johnson, Fraser Forster, Yves Bissouma, Guglielmo Vicario, Cristian Romero, Destiny Udogie, Micky van de Ven, Rodrigo Bentancur, Dominic Solanke, Timo Werner, and Wilson Odobert were all unavailable to face the Toffees on Sunday afternoon.

