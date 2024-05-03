Highlights Ange Postecoglou rages at Yves Bissouma and Emeron Royal during Tottenham's 2-0 defeat against Chelsea.

The defeat at Stamford Bridge has all but ended Spurs' hopes of Champions League football next season.

Postecoglou was also caught fuming with Pape Sarr and Cristian Romero for their decisions in a poor first half.

Tottenham Hotspur were dealt a huge blow in their bid to secure a top-four finish and Champions League football when they suffered a bruising 2-0 defeat against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Thursday night.

Trevoh Chalobah and Nicholas Jackson were on target for the Blues, who both scored from free-kick positions to lump more scrutiny over Spurs’ ability to defend set-pieces. The criticism rose after they conceded two goals from corners against Arsenal in the North London Derby on Sunday.

In addition to their 4-0 thumping against Newcastle earlier in April, which was the first of three defeats on the bounce, recent losses to London rivals Chelsea and Arsenal have all but ended Tottenham’s hopes of a return to the Champions League next season.

The North London Outfit enjoyed a blistering start to the season under Ange Postecoglou and were once top of the league and backed to challenge Manchester City for their Premier League crown, but all of a sudden there are questions surrounding the Australian boss concerning Spurs’ style of play, and Postecoglou himself was visibly frustrated with it at Stamford Bridge.

Ange Postecoglou Fumes at Yves Bissouma and Emerson Royal

The Spurs boss was raging on the touchline

At one point during the defeat at Chelsea and seconds before going behind to Chalobah’s opener, Postecoglou audibly shouted at both Yves Bissouma and Emerson Royal when the pair failed to switch the ball, with better options opening up on the other side of the pitch.

Daily Mirror reporter Ryan Taylor witnessed the incident in person and took to social media to explain what unfolded in the heated exchange.

He wrote on X:

“Sat behind Big Ange. In moments prior to goal, he went absolutely ballistic at Yves Bissouma for failing to switch play. Happened twice. “Also anger with Emerson for same offence. Brennan Johnson is the out-ball but Spurs failing to open pitch, something Chelsea have done so well.”

Postecoglou ‘Snaps’ at Another Spurs Pair

The Spurs boss was caught slamming more players in the first half

The former Celtic gaffer quickly became a popular figure in the Premier League following his arrival in England last summer, with his laid-back, friendly approach. But Postecoglou was far from relaxed in the dugout on Thursday as he watched a sloppy performance from his side.

Gary Neville was on commentary for Sky Sports was left shocked when he reported that he could hear the 58-year-old’s moans over the pitchside microphones, and this is what he said during the match:

"He’s having a right go at Sarr and Romero. He has snapped, Ange Postecoglou. The football that you associate with his team, it’s just not happened. They’re nowhere near it in possession.”

According to the Daily Mail, Postecoglou was also caught screaming “stop passing it backwards” while one fan caught an incident on Sky Sports where you can see an uncharacteristic Postecoglou up in arms at some of the decisions from his players. View the incident below.

https://x.com/AFCtariq/status/1786123271970160832

The Tottenham players in question must look to step up if they are to make up for their poor form ahead of a tough run-in, which starts at Anfield against Liverpool on Sunday.