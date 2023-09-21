Highlights Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou continues to win over supporters with his off-the-field actions, including a heartwarming moment with a young fan during a Q&A session.

Postecoglou expressed his commitment to making fans happy and proud every time his team takes the field, especially in the upcoming north London Derby against Arsenal.

Chairman Daniel Levy praised Postecoglou for understanding Tottenham's values, playing attacking football, and building a relationship with the fans, calling him a "breath of fresh air."

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has produced yet another heartwarming moment with a fan during a club Q&A session. The 58-year-old Australian ensured to leave the young supporter elated by extending the questions ahead of Sunday's hotly-contested affair against Arsenal.

The lovable character that is Postecoglou was awarded with the Premier League Manager of the Month gong in August as his high-flying north London outfit produced emphatic wins over Manchester United and Bournemouth and included a draw against cross-city rivals Brentford.

Formerly of Celtic, the manager continues to win over supporters since moving to the Premier League and while his team’s performances are noteworthy, his off-the-field actions are just as encouraging. His recent show of affection to a patiently waiting Spurs fan has pulled the heart strings of fans online, though his latest amazing gesture is just one of many.

Read More: Tottenham: Postecoglou must now make major Richarlison decision at Hotspur Way

Ange Postecoglou showing his compassionate side

Tottenham hosted a public Q&A which allowed fans to attend in their numbers to be given a chance to hear from chairman Daniel Levy, head coaches Postecoglou and Robert Vilahamn and captains Heung-min Son and Bethany England.

The host, Nihal Arthanayake, began to wrap up proceedings as he thanked the audience for the proactive participation: “Ladies and gentlemen, we have sadly run out of time. My apologies.”

“Hang one, one more question down the front. He’s got the best question. Come on mate,” Postecoglou said he gestured to Owen, an eagerly waiting fan in the crowd.

Owen – an avid Spurs supporter with Down Syndrome - was curious to know how Spurs were planning to beat fierce rivals Arsenal in the upcoming north London Derby.

“[Against Arsenal], we will do our best, everyone involved at the football club. My side, Robert’s side, Beth [Mead] and Sonny [Heung-min Son]. I think we’ve all said tonight that we understand what this team means to you all folk about this football club and what it means to,” he said.

“Our role is to try and make you happy and proud every time we go out there, so that is what we will try and do.”

Video: Postecoglou's heartwarming exchange with young fan

Much was made of when the former Socceroos coach made the huge leap to the Premier League and Levy was given daggers by the Tottenham faithful as their new boss penned a four-year deal at the club.

Tottenham’s luck with managers last season needed to be ironed out considering they had Antonio Conte, Ryan Mason and Cristian Stellini at the helm at some point, though the latter two were merely involved on an interim basis. Upon Postecoglou's arrival, he oversaw a mass re-shuffle of his squad and has sprinkled some of his expert magic on the new and existing north London faces considering they reside in 2nd place having dropped points one just one occasion this season.

Tottenham Hotspur's summer signings Fee Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus) - loan to permanent £25.6m James Maddison (Leicester City) £40m Guglielmo Vicario (Empoli) £17.2m Manor Solomon (Shakhtar Donetsk) Free Pedro Porro (Sporting CP) £39m Micky van de Ven (Wolfsburg) £43m Ashley Phillips (Blackburn) Undisclosed Alejo Veliz (Rosario Central) Undisclosed Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest) £47.5m All transfer fees via Sky Sports

“Honestly, there was a lot of pressure on me to bring in somebody that was a big name. I just wanted somebody who understood our DNA, would play attacking football, that would give young players a chance, believe in the academy, would build a relationship with the fans and understand the resources that we have and don’t have as a club and be part of a team,” Levy said. “Ange, I have to say, is a breath of fresh air.”