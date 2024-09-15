Ange Postecoglou came out swinging after his Tottenham side fell to a 1-0 loss at the hands of arch-rivals Arsenal in the north London derby. One of the biggest rivalries in the Premier League, the game certainly delivered in the drama department.

The hosts dominated the possession in the opening period but failed to break down a stubborn Arsenal defensive unit. The game was sparked into life as Jurrien Timber's mistimed challenge on Pedro Porro resulted in almost every player on the pitch getting into a scuffle.

Gabriel rose highest in the penalty area as the Gunners extended their unbeaten run against their neighbours to five games. The result leaves Arsenal just two points behind Manchester City at the top of the table, while Postecoglou's men are languishing in 13th.

Postecoglou Defends Himself

He's confident he can win trophies in north London

Into the second season of his tenure at the helm at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the Australian boss previously stated that this is where he tends to taste glory. Having won silverware in the second term of his stay at previous clubs, Postecoglou remains adamant that he's the man to end Spurs' trophy drought.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Tottenham haven't won a trophy since the 2007/08 season, in which the club lifted the League Cup.

Appearing agitated in his post-match interview with Sky Sports, the 59-year-old doubled down on his previous claims that he's a winner in the second campaign. When asked if he'd seen signs of a winning team, he first asked: "Am I going to answer the question, or are you going to keep asking?" The boss then added:

"No absolutely and I think I'll correct myself and say that I don't usually win things, I always win things in my second year. I don't say things unless I believe it."

Evidently not in the mood to expand too much on his previous comments, the former Celtic manager added: "Nothing has changed. I don't say things unless I believe them." Tottenham are involved in four competitions this season, with the Europa League being added to the usual mix of domestic involvements.

What Next For Tottenham

A cup match is next in a busy looking month

Postecoglou's men will need to dust themselves off quickly as a trip to Championship side Coventry City is up next in the Carabao Cup. The second division outfit aren't to be taken for granted, as Mark Robins' team made it all the way to the semi-final of the FA Cup in 2023/24.

After that, another all-London clash against Brentford will present the opportunity to improve fortunes in the league. After finishing fifth in Postecoglou's first term in charge, the club will compete in the newly-formatted Europa League, with Qarabag being the first opponent in the continental competition.

It's been an underwhelming start to the campaign for the north London side after being held to a draw by newly-promoted Leicester City in their opening fixture. A routine win against struggling Everton followed before more away day woes saw Spurs fall to defeat against Newcastle at St James' Park. The derby defeat compounded the poor start they have made to the new season, much to the manager's annoyance.