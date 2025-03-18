Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham Hotspur season continues to go from bad to worse, with Sunday's loss to Fulham in the Premier League registering their 15th defeat in the top-flight already this season - but there is one way that he can keep Daniel Levy onside in terms of his tenure in north London.

Postecoglou recorded a fifth-placed finish last season, and although the club were dumped out of the FA Cup and League Cup early on, there were positive enough signs to carry them into the current campaign with optimism. That hasn't happened for a number of reasons, with injuries, poor form and a heavy schedule all playing a part in Tottenham's dreadful campaign - but if Postecoglou does want to save his job, Wilson Odobert is one star that he must begin featuring regularly with a view to the future of the club.

Wilson Odobert Inclusion Could See Ange Postecoglou Keep his Job

The Frenchman has been injured for the majority of the campaign

Tottenham signed Odobert from Burnley in the summer transfer window after the Frenchman's promising Premier League debut campaign at Turf Moor. With six goal contributions in just 25 starts for a side that were generally doomed before Christmas, it was a strong enough campaign from the Frenchman, who joined the Clarets at the age of just 18 under Vincent Kompany.

That saw Spurs sign him for £25million, with an extra £5million in add-ons - and under Postecoglou, he began the season in decent spirits, featuring in three of their opening four Premier League matches which saw the Australian boss call him 'exciting'.

Ange Postecoglou's Premier League statistics - Tottenham squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Wins 10 =12th Losses 15 16th Goals scored 55 =2nd Goals conceded 43 13th xG against 53.69 5th

An unfortunate hamstring injury suffered in mid-September against Coventry City saw the prodigy ruled out for five months, but since then he's only come back into the fold sporadically.

Starting against Manchester City and Bournemouth since, the rapid French star has shown what he can do in parts, but a sustained run of games will be the only way he can develop - as seen by his brace against AZ Alkmaar on Tuesday in the Europa League. But it's not just what he can do now that will keep Postecoglou in a job.

Odobert Inclusion Would Show Long-Term Management

The former Burnley man is still in the raw youth of his professional career

Odobert, just 20, has Premier League pedigree and has featured in almost 20 youth caps for France's star-studded sides.

With Timo Werner's contract up at the end of the campaign and unlikely to be renewed, he's been starting over the German. However, Richarlison's future remains uncertain, Son Heung-min isn't getting any younger and Mikey Moore, whilst a top young talent, may need some development on loan before he is ready for Tottenham's first-team on a regular basis.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Wilson Odobert has one goal in two games for France's under-23 team.

Ideally, that would give Odobert the chance to properly secure the left-wing role, and it would also let fans know, on Postecoglou's behalf, that he's in it for the long-run. Instead of seeking instant gratification in a Premier League campaign that has admittedly passed Tottenham by, sitting 13 points behind Brighton who occupy the final European spot, it would show forward-thinking traits.

If Odobert can shine on the left in competition with Mathys Tel for the remainder of the campaign, it could show Daniel Levy that Postecoglou is thinking about succession planning - and that mentality could be enough to keep the beleaguered Australian boss in the north London hotseat after a dismal campaign on domestic soil.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 18-03-25.

