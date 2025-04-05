Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou has ruffled a few feathers with his latest comments about how there is a ‘national campaign’ when refereeing/VAR decisions go against Liverpool – and the Anfield faithful have reacted to his remarks.

On Thursday night, the north Londoners endured their 16th loss of the top flight campaign as Chelsea ran out 1–0 victors – Enzo Fernandez’s goal in the all-London affair separated the two teams. As things stand, Spurs now sit in 14th place – on 34 points after 30 games.