Highlights Ange Postecoglou wants to win vs Man City, no matter the consequences for Tottenham.

Spurs's result could affect Arsenal's title hopes with the Gunners currently top of the table.

Tottenham still have Champions League hopes, which could provide motivation to step up and play a huge part in the title race.

With Tottenham Hotspur taking on Manchester City this week, Spurs could play a key role in the Premier League title race. Should they get a result against Pep Guardiola's men, they would all but hand Arsenal their first league triumph in 20 years.

With that said, there has been plenty of talk about how fans of the clubs will be split this week, with many potentially happy to lose the game as it will be so damaging for their most bitter rivals. While supporters might be torn, Ange Postecoglou seems pretty certain about how he feels about the scenario.

Postecoglou on Spurs vs Man City

"We want to win"

Speaking in his press conference ahead of the match on Tuesday night, the Australian manager made it clear in no uncertain terms that he wants to win the game, regardless of any wider consequences. As quoted by football.london, he said:

"If you're going by social media then 99% of them will [want Spurs to lose] but please don't tell me that's your world. If it is you need counselling. I understand rivalry but I'll never understand anyone wanting their own team to lose.

Further elaborating on his feelings, Postecoglou explained: "People are allowed to feel way they do but I’ve been consistent and strong in my belief that it's important for this club to get to where we want to, not look for a silver bullet, it’s hard work, perseverance, quality not false dawns and know what real success looks like. Anything in between, bragging rights, are meaningless to me. We've got a game tomorrow we want to win.

"You think the majority of our fans don’t want us to win? I don’t see it that way, I think the fans inside the stadium will create the same atmosphere they always do."

Spurs Should be Motivated

Champions League to play for

Premier League Table - Top 5 Club Games Played Points Goal Difference 1. Arsenal 37 85 +61 2. Manchester City 36 84 +58 3. Liverpool 36 78 +43 4. Aston Villa 36 67 +20 5. Tottenham 36 63 +12

If City were to win at Tottenham, they would go into the final day two points above Arsenal. This would mean they could seal their record fourth consecutive Premier League title with a home win on the final day of the season against West Ham at the Etihad.

Mikel Arteta and co will be hoping that any dropped points for City before the end of the season will be enough to hand them the title. The Gunners will almost certainly need to beat Everton, and – if it comes down to it – may even need to rely upon goal difference, which is currently three better than the Citizens'.

Related Radu Dragusin 'Linked with Exit' Months After Tottenham Move Tottenham Hotspur defender Radu Dragusin is wanted by Serie A giants Napoli ahead of the transfer window reopening

Spurs, of course, should have plenty of motivation as they can still just about claim fourth spot in the Premier League. They need Aston Villa to drop points against Liverpool tonight and then again away at high-flying Crystal Palace on the final day of the season. Tottenham go to already-relegated Sheffield United for their final match.

What's more, Tottenham have won their last four Premier League games against City at home. which suggests that recent history is on their side too. Regardless of all that, it appears that Postecoglou will be demanding 100 per cent effort from his players, even if the home support might not be in full voice.