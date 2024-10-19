Ange Postecoglou is known for his resolute, almost stubborn refusal to change his ways, particularly when it comes to playing more conservative football. But, he has altered the way one of his key players operates this season, and it's worked wonders so far.

Tottenham have had an indifferent start to the new Premier League campaign and have been unable to put together a consistent run of results. Still, there have been a number of highlights and bright sparks already this season, and Dejan Kulusevski's form has certainly been one of them. He was at it again in the win over West Ham this afternoon, bagging another goal and running the Hammers' defenders ragged throughout the game.

The Swedish star appears to have not only gotten back to his best for Spurs, but is actually taking his game to the next level this season, and it's all down to the position he is playing now for the Lilywhites.

Kulusevski Relishing Central Role

Spurs man is firing on all cylinders

Since joining Tottenham in January 2022, Kulusevski has largely played on the right-wing, both under Antonio Conte and with Postecoglou last season. He played well during that time. Sometimes, he was outstanding, but at times, he struggled to make an impact on the game, and his propensity for cutting inside onto his left foot became rather predictable.

However, this has all changed this term. The 24-year-old has moved into a more central role, operating as a hybrid playmaker, somewhere between a number eight and a ten. With two goals and two assists already this season, and a number of dazzling performances, it's safe to say that switch has been a successful one.

Inspired Decision by Postecoglou

Journalist praises Kulusevski change

It is a tactical move that has not gone unnoticed by pundits and journalists across the game. With the scores level after 45 minutes at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium today, Postecoglou decided to take James Maddison off. That may have help the North London club then run away with the game, but it was a different call which made all the difference.

Commenting on the game, journalist Henry Winter was in awe of Kulusevski's impact on the game, and indeed the season so far. Winter wrote:

"Postecoglou’s recent redeployment of Kulusevski more central, bringing Johnson onto the right, continues to prove inspired. Kulusevski [is] one of the players of the season."

Still, this change of fortune should come as no surprise, really. Kulusevski regularly played in that central role while he was in Italy, and does the same for Sweden when he is on international duty to this day.

His manager, Postecoglou, has heaped praise on the player since making the change, telling Football.London that the move has 'unshackled' Kulusevski, and describing his latest performances as being 'out of this world' in the central role.

Dejan Kulusevski 2024/25 statistics (all club competitions) Stat Total Appearances 11 Minutes played 706 Goals 2 Assists 2 Progressive carries per 90 4.63 Progressive passes per 90 6.12

Kulusevski himself outright explained that playing in the middle is 'his position' and that being there allows him to play to his strengths, getting involved in passing moves and goalscoring situations far more often. With Brennan Johnson firing in goals from the wing, and Kulusevski dictating play in the middle, Postecoglou's team selection has become very simple these days.

Statistics via FBRef - as of 19/10/24