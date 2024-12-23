Presenter Richard Keys has urged the public to give Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou a break after their disappointing defeat at home to Liverpool, considering the lengthy injury list he's currently dealing with.

Spurs suffered a heavy defeat at home to title-challengers Liverpool on Sunday, with Arne Slot's side finding the back of the net on six occasions. Postecoglou's defensive methods have come under scrutiny, but there's certainly an argument to suggest he's had little luck when it comes to injuries for his players.

Destiny Udogie, Cristian Romero, and Micky Van de Ven were all missing from the starting XI to face Liverpool, with Postecoglou forced into utilising young midfielder Archie Gray in an unfamiliar centre-back role alongside Radu Dragusin.

Reacting to Tottenham's defeat at home to Liverpool, presenter Keys has urged everyone to give Postecoglou a break, with three of his regular back four missing. First-choice goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario is also currently on the treatment table, with Keys adding that he's not hearing the Tottenham boss making any excuses...

"I said it last week. I’ll say it again. Can we please give Postecoglou a break? Did anyone notice three of his regular back four were missing v Liverpool. Oh - and his first choice keeper. Not once did I hear him make an excuse for the defeat nor list his injured players. City haven’t stopped whining about missing just one - Rodri, despite the fact they won six and drew one of their first seven games after his injury."

Any manager with this level of injury problems is going to find it difficult to produce results, and it's not just the defence and goalkeeper situation that are struggling with. The likes of Richarlison and Wilson Odobert are injured, while Rodrigo Bentancur is currently suspended for domestic games.

The level of inconsistency will undoubtedly be a concern for Tottenham fans, and the game against Liverpool somewhat sums up their performances this season. Strong in attack and struggling at the back, Spurs scored three times but still managed to ship six.

Inconsistency has been an issue all season, defeating the likes of Manchester City 4-0 away from home, but losing to struggling Ipswich Town the week before.