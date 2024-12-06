Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou admitted he "didn't like what was being said" by certain Spurs fans following their defeat to Bournemouth on Thursday, but acknowledged that "you've got to cop it." After the 1-0 loss at Vitality Stadium, the boss confronted a section of frustrated Tottenham supporters, walking across the pitch to approach the away end.

A first-half goal secured all three points for AFC Bournemouth on a frustrating Thursday night on the south coast for the Lilywhites. Dean Huijsen's 17th-minute header proved to be the game's only goal, as Postecoglu's side fell to 10th in the Premier League, six points adrift of the Champions League qualification positions.

Last season, Postecoglou was celebrated for reigniting excitement in the white half of north London, but this campaign has been far less straightforward. Despite impressive wins over Manchester United and Manchester City, Dominic Solanke, James Maddison, and company have struggled to maintain consistency against teams they were expected to beat, leading to tense scenes at full-time. Watch the footage below:

Postecoglu Addresses Fan Confrontation

The 59-year-old is determined to turn things around

After the full-time whistle, Postecoglu approached the travelling Tottenham supporters as words were exchanged before a steward attempted to defuse the situation by waving the 59-year-old Australian away. "They're disappointed and rightly so," said Postecoglou in his post-match news conference, as per BBC Sport. "They gave me some direct feedback, which I've taken on board."

"I didn't like what was being said because I'm a human being but you've got to cop it. I've been around long enough to know that when things don't go well you've got to understand the frustration and disappointment. And they're rightly disappointed because we let a game of football get away from us. But that's OK. I'm OK with all that."

"All I can say is I'm really disappointed, and I'm determined to get it right and will keep fighting until we do," the former Celtic boss added.

Tottenham’s loss to the Cherries marked their sixth league defeat of the season, with only five Premier League teams having suffered more. However, given their knack for producing results against stronger opponents, this Sunday’s clash with Chelsea could see Postecoglou continue to script a Jekyll-and-Hyde storyline for his team.