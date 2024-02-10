Highlights Potential sin-bins in football have faced backlash from managers, who argue that they will slow down the game and lead to more time-wasting.

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou strongly criticised the introduction of blue cards, stating that it would "destroy" the game.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp also expressed skepticism about the proposed plans.

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has issued a strong response to the news that the International Football Association Board (IFAB) is working on plans to introduce sin-bins and a controversial new blue card into the sport.

In terms of how the new blue card system would work, it's expected that a player shown the new card once will be handed a 10-minute spells in the sin-bin. However, a second blue card will result in a sending off, in the same way two yellow cards do. Additionally, one of either card will also see a player given his marching orders.

The idea behind the introduction of sin-bins in football is part of a larger attempt to control the behaviour of players, which has seen more yellow cards given out for dissent and time-wasting offences. According to ESPN, however, IFAB have postponed their plans to bring the new cards into football due to the backlash received. Some of this fallout has come from Premier League managers, with several top flight bosses questioning the direction the sport is now heading in.

Postecoglou hits out at blue card plans

The Spurs boss isn't a fan of IFAB's plans

Speaking ahead of Tottenham's home Premier League clash against Brighton, Postecoglou was quizzed on his thoughts about the possible introduction of sin-bins into football, and it's fair to say the Australian isn't keen on the idea. In fact, he's very much against it. During his pre-match press conference in the build-up to his side's meeting with the Seagulls, the Spurs manager said:

"One team being down to 10 men for 10 minutes, you know what it's going to do to our game? It's going to destroy it, mate."

The 58-year-old believes the plans will slow football down even further. He continued: "You're going to have one team just sitting there trying to waste time for 10 minutes waiting for a guy to come on.

"Every other sport is trying to declutter. All we're trying to do is go the other way for some bizarre reason." Many have agreed with the points put forward by Postecoglou and even weighed in with their own thoughts.

Jurgen Klopp reacts to sin-bin idea

Liverpool's manager didn't hold back in his assessment

Another manager - like Postecoglou - that isn't afraid to speak his mind is Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp. The Reds' departing boss was also asked about sin-bins being brought into the game in the future, and like his Spurs colleague, Klopp's response wasn't exactly positive.

The ex-Borussia Dortmund manager told reporters before Liverpool's home encounter against Burnley, per The Independent: “These kind of things just make it more complicated. If they want to test it, I have no problem with testing if that’s the first step."

He then gave a damning indictment of past ideas brought into the game: “It doesn’t sound like a fantastic idea in the first moment, but actually, I can’t remember the last fantastic idea (which) came from these guys, if they ever had one."