Highlights Ange Postecoglou made it clear that he has little interest in giving fantasy football advice, providing a hilarious response that had everyone in stitches.

Despite the departure of Harry Kane, Postecoglou has done an incredible job at Spurs, with the team still unbeaten in the league and showing resiliency.

The signing of James Maddison has been a stroke of genius, with the former Leicester City man playing exceptional football under Postecoglou's management.

As its popularity continues to grow every year, there are more and more fans of fantasy football emerging. It's safe to say, though, that Ange Postecoglou evidently isn't one of them. During a pre-match press conference ahead of this weekend's Premier League match against Liverpool, the Tottenham Hotspur boss was asked a question relating to fantasy football and gave a hilarious response.

He made no secret of his opinion on the game and had everyone in attendance, even the reporter who asked the initial question, in stitches. The Australian has been a breath of fresh air since arriving in England this summer. His open and honest responses in press conferences are a welcome change to the normal.

Fantasy football seems to become more popular with every passing season, so it's not that surprising to see Postecoglou asked about it in his press conference. Numerous Premier League players actually play the game and have their own teams within it that are available to see here. It seems safe to say that he won't be starting his own anytime soon, though.

READ MORE: Ange Postecoglou: Everything you didn't already know about Tottenham's new manager

With one of the toughest games in his run at Spurs so far this weekend in Liverpool, Postecoglou was still all smiles in his press conference ahead of the match. He couldn't resist poking fun at a reporter when they used their interest in fantasy football to ask a question, either.

After the reporter revealed he'd been a fantasy football player, he asked whether he should be including James Maddison in his team this weekend. It was clearly a clever little way of asking whether the Englishman would be fit and available for the game against Jurgen Klopp's men, using his interest in fantasy football to get it across.

The Spurs boss responded in hilarious fashion, though, saying: "Mate, you can do whatever you like. It's of zero interest to me." The moment saw the entire room erupt in laughter and served as just another reminder of how charming and funny Postecoglou has been since his appointment in north London.

How has Postecoglou's time at Tottenham gone so far?

It may still be early doors, but Postecoglou's time at Spurs couldn't have gotten off to a better start. With the departure of Harry Kane this summer, the former Celtic boss had the unenviable task of trying to figure out a way forward without the club's greatest-ever striker, but he's done an incredible job so far.

Even without their record goalscorer, Spurs have had no issues hitting the back of the net and are still unbeaten in the league right now. The decision to sign Maddison looks like a stroke of genius, with the former Leicester City man playing some exceptional football so far.

The club's resiliency, highlighted in their clash with Arsenal last week, is also a major positive. In the past, Spurs have been accused of having a fragile mentality and bowing under pressure, but not with the impressive Ange at the helm. Coming from behind against Arsenal twice last week is a shining indication of the excellent work he's done at the club and the major turnaround they're experiencing.