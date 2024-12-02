Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou has been questioned about his team's consistency in recent weeks, but Richard Keys has lavished praise on the Australian, suggesting that he needs time and support.

Spurs have produced some fantastic results this season, including beating Manchester City twice, once in the EFL Cup and once in the Premier League. Tottenham have also defeated Aston Villa and Manchester United comfortably, but they've also lost at home to struggling Ipswich Town and failed to beat 10-man Fulham at the weekend.

The north London outfit currently sit in seventh place in the Premier League table, just three points away from the top four. Postecoglou has brought exciting attacking football to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but there's no doubt he needs to bring more consistency to the club.

Speaking about Postecoglou and Spurs, presenter Keys has urged Daniel Levy and the supporters to give the manager time, praising Tottenham's attacking style of play...

"Spurs fans have got to cut big Ange a bit of slack. I love watching his team play. Right now Spurs and Brentford are the teams to follow if you want the sort of excitement that Postecoglou talked about in his press conferences last week."

Keys is clearly a huge fan of the direction Tottenham are going in, appointing a manager who plays exciting football, rather than a more defensively-minded coach such as Antonio Conte or Jose Mourinho who they've had in the past...

"Would Spurs fans prefer Mourinho? I’m an admirer, but they weren’t. Would they prefer to have Conte back? Nunes? No. Of course not. My advice is give Postecoglou time and support. He’s the best chance I’ve seen of someone producing ‘push and run’ football at Spurs again - and maybe, just maybe he’ll win a trophy to go with it."

Tottenham have gone through a tricky period over the last few years. Despite competing in Europe and towards the top of the Premier League at times, their hunt for a trophy continues. Constantly chopping and changing managers is rarely a recipe for success, so having a bit of consistency could be what Tottenham need to bring success back to the club.

Postecoglou doesn't appear to be under immediate pressure with Tottenham in with a chance of finishing in the top four, but Spurs supporters will be desperate to see their side lift a trophy in the near future.