Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou has been slammed for his 'strange arrogance' during his post-Everton defeat interview with the press. The Australian was visibly annoyed by one question but has come under fire for his frosty behaviour.

Spurs were already in a terrible rut of form coming into the game, having just lost the north London derby to rivals Arsenal, but the 3-2 loss at Goodison Park leaves them with just one win in their last 10 Premier League games.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Iliman Diaye scored fine efforts and then a third went Everton's way before half-time, going down as an Archie Gray own goal. Dejan Kulusevski and Richarlison struck late to make for a nervy ending, but the home team hung on for all three points.

The defeat means Tottenham are now only eight points above the bottom three, having shipped 20 goals in their last eight league games. As such Postecoglou is under a great deal of pressure and could be the next manager to be sacked in England's top flight.

Furious Postecoglou Can't Hide His Anger

Everton inflict more Spurs misery in the Premier League

When facing questions from BBC Sport after the game, the Australian cut a tense figure. The very first question seemed to irk him and he couldn't hide his anger when asked: "Ange, familiar story, what are your assessments of that performance, please?”

He fired back: "Familiar story?”

The reporter clarified he meant "in terms of defeat," before the Spurs boss replied sarcastically:

"Yeah okay, great way to start an interview...”

The 59-year-old did then give a proper answer, saying: "It was a tough result for us. Obviously in the first half we struggled to get control of the game. I made some changes in the team that probably weren't helpful in the end. I had players struggling to come to terms with it. Everton then capitalised on it. In the second half, the players put in the right response and you know, credit to them but we fell short."

In the aftermath of the frosty interview, some have called out the behaviour. The Athletic's James Pearce wrote on social media:

"There’s a strange arrogance to Postecoglou. Lost seven of the last 10 in the league, 15th in the table. So yeah it’s a familiar story."

Journalist Josh Bunting added: "When you’re 15th in the league it is a familiar story. His stubbornness is really hurting him and the team, has an arrogance that he has no right to have on performances and results this season. The interviewer is absolutely right to ask that question."