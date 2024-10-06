Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou delivered a blistering criticism of his players after they succumbed to what he described as "the worst defeat" since his arrival at the club two summers ago. The 59-year-old stood on the Amex Stadium touchline, visibly shocked, as he witnessed his team implode in the second half, relinquishing a commanding 2-0 lead at halftime.

A classic illustration of 'a game of two halves' unfolded as the Lilywhites, eager to extend their five-match winning streak across all competitions, surged to a 2-0 lead thanks to goals from Brennan Johnson and James Maddison, putting the contest firmly in the hands of the North Londoners. However, Brighton emerged as a transformed side in the second half, with Yankuba Minteh, Georginio Rutter, and former Arsenal forward Danny Welbeck each finding the net to complete a stunning comeback for the Seagulls.

Postecoglou took some time to emerge from the changing room before addressing the media. When he finally did, he didn’t lift his gaze throughout the entire interview, reflecting a man still reeling from the weight of such a devastating defeat. As the October international break approaches, Tottenham currently sits in 9th place - eight places lower than their position at this time last year.

Related Brighton 3-2 Tottenham: Player Ratings and Match Highlights In a game of two halves, Brighton completed a dramatic second-half comeback to claim all three points and leapfrog Tottenham in the Premier League.

Postecoglou Slams Tottenham Side

He blamed a mentality issue for Sunday's swift deterioration

When asked about the decline in performance during the second half, Postecoglou delivered a pointed critique. He told Sky Sports:

"It's very disappointing, I'm absolutely gutted, it's probably our worst defeat since I've been here. Just an unacceptable second-half, we weren't anywhere near where we should be, we got carried away."

Then asked to elaborate on what he meant by 'getting carried away', he said it was a mentality issue, adding: "We kind of accepted our fate, which is hard to understand because we haven't done that since I've been here. We've usually fought for everything. When you don't, you pay a price, and we paid the price."

What Next For Tottenham

The bigger picture shows not all hope is lost for Spurs

Some perspective is needed regarding Tottenham's current situation. Under Postecoglou, there's no denying that the Lilywhites have made significant strides toward getting back on track. While rival fans often mock their recent history, claiming late-game collapses are an ongoing kryptonite, this narrative has been largely dispelled under their new leadership.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Against Brighton, Tottenham lost a Premier League game they lead by 2+ goals in for just the second time in the last 166 outings (W159 D5).

After a sluggish start to the season, Tottenham's form has been steadily improving. As mentioned earlier, they were on a five-game winning streak across all competitions before Sunday evening. With players like Brennan Johnson and Dejan Kulusevski settling into previously unfamiliar roles, the upcoming fixtures against West Ham, AZ Alkmaar, and Crystal Palace offer a solid platform for them to rebound after the international break, as they still only straddle four points from Champions League qualification spots.